Best mattress Australia 2024: Find your most comfortable mattress

In the quest for a good night's sleep, the choice of mattress plays a pivotal role. In 2024, the Australian market is bustling with a range of mattresses, each claiming to offer the best comfort and support. From memory foam's gentle embrace to the resilient bounce of innerspring, and the cutting-edge technology of gel-infused options, the choices can be confusing.

This comprehensive guide to the best mattresses in Australia for 2024 will help you navigate through the range of options. Whether you're grappling with back pain, overheating through the night, or simply in search of that elusive perfect night's sleep, let's find the most comfortable mattress tailored to your unique needs.

1 The Koala Soul Mate Mattress - Most Comfortable Mattress in Australia

Koala mattresses are the best mattress brand in Australia, and their most luxurious mattress is the Koala Soul Mate Mattress, setting a new benchmark in comfort, technology, and design. With an innovative approach to sleep health, this mattress offers a unique combination of features tailored to deliver an unparalleled sleep experience.

At its core, the Soul Mate boasts 33% more Kloudcell Foam than standard Koala Mattress, providing a plush yet supportive feel that cradles the body in comfort. This is complemented by the revolutionary Sensapole Phase Change Technology, which intelligently regulates temperature, ensuring you stay cool in summer and warm in winter. The cutting-edge feature addresses one of the most common sleep disturbances, allowing for a restful night's sleep regardless of the season.

The mattress's 5-zone adaptive support springs offer targeted relief and support for different areas of the body, promoting proper spinal alignment and reducing pressure points. This feature is especially beneficial for those with back pain, as it ensures a balanced distribution of weight and support where it's needed most.

Adding to its versatility, the Koala Soul Mate Mattress features a flippable double-sided Kloudcell comfort layer, allowing sleepers to choose between medium-firm and firm settings. This adaptability makes it a perfect fit for a wide range of preferences and sleeping styles. Furthermore, the charcoal-infused antimicrobial transition layer not only adds an extra layer of comfort with the ventilation holes that promote airflow and provide pressure relief, but also ensures the mattress remains hygienic and odour-free over time.

The Zero Disturbance Tech is a game-changer for couples, isolating motion to ensure that movements on one side of the bed don't disturb your partner. This technology guarantees a sound sleep, no matter the differences in sleep habits or schedules.

Finally, the resilient Edge Support system uses high-density foam to reinforce the mattress edges, preventing edge sag and allowing you to utilise the full surface of the mattress without fear of rolling off. This maximises usable sleep space, making a queen mattress feel like a king mattress, and is an ideal choice for anyone looking to optimise their sleep environment.

With the thoughtful integration of advanced materials and sleep technologies, the Koala Soul Mate Mattress is not just a bed, but a commitment to improving sleep for Australians.

Pros:

Soft and supportive Kloudcell comfort layer gives the most comfort, and relieves pressure.

Sensapole Cooling Cover keeps the temperature comfortable all year round.

Antimicrobial charcoal infused transition layer promotes airflow and provides full-body pressure relief.

Multi-layered ergonomic support zones supports a healthier sleeping position, relieving pressure from shoulders, backs, hips, knees and feet.

Cons:

Only comes in Double, Queen and King sizes, so not suitable for smaller beds.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Double, Queen, King

2 The Koala Plus Mattress

The Koala Plus Mattress secures its position as the second-best mattress in Australia through a blend of innovative design, enhanced comfort, and superior support features, catering to a broad spectrum of sleep preferences. Building upon the beloved foundation of The Koala Mattress, the Koala Plus introduces several key advancements that set it apart from traditional mattresses.

Featuring 33 per cent more Kloudcell Foam than its predecessor, the Koala Plus Mattress offers an elevated level of comfort and support. This extra cushioning ensures a soft, responsive feel that adapts to your body, providing relief and support where it's needed most. The inclusion of advanced cooling with CoolThread Technology addresses one of the most critical aspects of sleep quality: temperature regulation. This technology facilitates improved ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

One of the most distinctive features of the Koala Plus Mattress is its Seasonal Topper, which can be flipped to suit the changing seasons. This innovative addition allows for customisation based on personal comfort preferences and the ambient temperature, ensuring the mattress remains comfortable all year round.

Further enhancing its adaptability, the mattress also boasts a flippable comfort layer that lets you choose between medium-firm and firm. This flexibility ensures that the mattress can accommodate a wide range of sleeping styles and preferences, making it a versatile choice for many Australians.

The Koala Plus Mattress doesn't stop at comfort; it also prioritises spinal health and support. With superior support across five zones, it is designed to align your shoulders, hips, and feet, promoting an optimal sleeping posture and distributing weight evenly. This targeted support system is especially beneficial for those who experience discomfort or pain during sleep, providing enhanced support where it's needed most.

Additionally, the Zero Disturbance Tech integrated into the Koala Plus Mattress ensures that movements on one side of the bed do not disrupt the other sleeper. This feature is particularly appealing for couples, ensuring that both partners can enjoy a restful night's sleep, undisturbed by each other's movements.

The Koala Plus Mattress, with its combination of advanced materials, cooling technology, customisable comfort, and superior support, firmly establishes itself as a top contender in the Australian mattress market.

Pros:

Advanced CoolThread technology provides improved ventilation and enhanced airflow.

Kloudcell gives superior support, cooling, responsiveness and durability.

Zip-off topper can be flipped to suit the season.

Comfort layer can be flipped to change from a medium-firm to firm mattress.

Five support zones supports a healthier sleeping position, aligning your shoulders, hips and feet.

Cons:

The mattress is medium-firm or firm; if you prefer a softer mattress, this isn't the choice for you.

Mattress Specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

3 The Koala Mattress

The Koala Mattress stands out as a top choice in Australia for those seeking comfort, support, and innovative features at a more affordable price point. At the heart of this mattress' design is the Kloudcell Foam, a proprietary blend that offers an exceptional balance of support, cooling, responsiveness, and durability. This foam adapts to your body, providing relief and support precisely where needed, while ensuring the mattress remains cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Enhancing its appeal is the breathable TENCEL Lyocell Cover, which is not just soft to the touch but also highly effective in absorbing and releasing moisture. This feature ensures that the mattress surface stays dry and comfortable, even on warmer nights, promoting a restful sleep environment free from the discomfort of overheating or excessive humidity.

The Koala Mattress is engineered with a 3-zone support system, meticulously designed to align your shoulders, hips, and feet. This targeted support promotes a healthier sleeping posture, distributing weight evenly across the mattress and reducing pressure points that can lead to discomfort or restless nights.

A standout feature of the Koala Mattress is its flippable comfort layer, allowing users to customise the firmness to their liking. Whether you prefer a medium-firm or firm sleeping surface, this innovative design accommodates your preference, ensuring you find the perfect balance of comfort and support.

For those concerned about cleanliness and hygiene, the Koala Mattress includes antimicrobial protection. This added layer of defence helps to keep the mattress fresh, clean, and free from allergens and bacteria, contributing to a healthier sleeping environment.

Lastly, the Zero Disturbance Tech is a godsend for anyone sharing a bed. This technology ensures that movements on one side of the mattress do not disturb the other sleeper, providing a peaceful and uninterrupted night's sleep for both parties.

The Koala Mattress, with its advanced materials, thoughtful design, and focus on sleep health, solidifies its position as a leading choice for Australians in search of a mattress that offers superior comfort, support, and durability.

Pros:

More affordable than Koala Plus and Koala Soul Mate mattresses.

Kloudcell Foam Technology perfected over 8 years provides a blend of soft and supportive comfort.

Breathable TENCEL Lyocell Cover encases the Flippable Comfort Layer, absorbing and releasing moisture.

Zero Disturbance technology means you won't be woken up by your partner moving around.

Antimicrobial protection to prevent growth of bacteria, mould and mildew.

Cons:

Only has 3-zone support as opposed to the 5-zone support of the Koala Plus and Koala Soul Mate mattresses.

Mattress Specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

4 Emma Diamond II Mattress

The Emma Diamond II Mattress stands out as a top mattress choice in Australia for those seeking ultimate comfort and a cool sleeping experience. Its advanced temperature regulation technology is a game-changer, ensuring that sleepers wake up feeling refreshed and not sweaty. This innovative feature actively works throughout the night to maintain a cool and comfortable sleeping environment, effectively dissipating heat and preventing the buildup of moisture that can lead to discomfort.

In addition to its cooling capabilities, the Emma Diamond II Mattress is designed with a sophisticated 7-zone support system. This system adjusts to the unique contours of your body, providing personalised support that targets different areas of the body with varying levels of firmness. Whether you're a side sleeper needing extra cushioning for the hips and shoulders or a back sleeper requiring more support for the spine, this mattress adapts to meet your individual needs.

The combination of advanced temperature regulation and personalised support makes the Emma Diamond II Mattress a standout option. It's not just about sleeping through the night; it's about optimising sleep quality to ensure you wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Pros:

Advanced ThermoSync Technology keeps you cool all night long.

7 different zones adjust to your unique body shape for personalised support.

UltraDry Cover is soft, breathable and easy to clean (removable and washable).

Medium-soft firmness is the best choice for those who want softness and support at the same time.

Cons:

Not suitable for those who prefer firmer mattresses.

Foam is slow to return to its original shape after laying in it.

Mattress Specifications

Mattress Type: Foam

Firmness: Medium-Soft

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 100 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

5 Noa Mattress

The Noa Mattress has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the top mattresses in Australia, thanks to its luxurious design and innovative materials that cater to a superior sleep experience. At the forefront is its hand-tufted, breathable Tencel pillow-top, which not only adds a layer of plush comfort but also brings antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties. The natural Tencel cover is ultra-breathable and exceptionally soft, ensuring a clean and comfortable sleep environment night after night. The meticulous hand-tufting of the pillow-top serves a dual purpose: it minimises body impressions and covers wrinkles over time while securing the mattress's comfort and support layers in place, ensuring lasting durability and comfort.

Beneath the surface, the Noa Mattress features sublime, cooling layers that redefine sleep quality. The open-cell latex layer offers uncompromising bounce, breathability, and comfort. Its hypoallergenic nature makes it an ideal choice for sensitive sleepers, providing a cool, cloud-like level of comfort that cradles the body while promoting airflow to keep you cool throughout the night. Adding to the mattress's allure is the cooling gel memory foam, designed for perfect pressure relief by contouring and cushioning the body's pressure points, wicking away heat for a cool sleeping experience.

The Noa Mattress addresses one of the most common sleep disturbances: partner movement. Thanks to a layer of adaptive transition foam, the mattress boasts outstanding motion isolation, localising movements to ensure zero partner disturbance. This feature is complemented by a base of premium pocket springs, which not only provide excellent bounce and durability but also enhance the mattress's breathability and support. Encased in highly permeable mesh material, these individually pocketed springs made of thick-gauge steel offer phenomenal durability and support for your back, shoulders, and hips.

Pros:

Ultra-breathable and soft Tencel cover provides antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties.

Latex offers bounce, breathability and comfort.

Gel infused cooling memory foam provides pressure relief and keeps heat away.

Pocket springs have a subtle bounce, minimises motion transfer and optimises airflow.

Cons:

Quite firm, making it unsuitable for those who prefer softer mattresses.

Mattress Specifications

Mattress Type: Hybrid Springs + Foam

Firmness: Firm

Warranty: 15-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

What to consider before buying a mattress

When it comes to finding the perfect mattress, understanding your personal preferences and sleep needs is crucial.There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution; it greatly depends on your sleeping position, body size, and desired level of firmness.

For side sleepers, it's important to find a mattress that supports the shoulders and hips without letting them sink too deeply, which could strain the neck. Back sleepers should look for mattresses that prevent the mid spine and pelvis from sinking, ensuring the knees and upper back don't feel rigid. Stomach sleeping, though hard to control, should be avoided if possible due to the strain it places on the spine and muscles, potentially leading to discomfort upon waking.

Temperature regulation and breathability are also key factors to consider. A mattress that keeps you cool can significantly impact your sleep quality by supporting the production of melatonin and maintaining your core body temperature, both of which are essential for deep and uninterrupted sleep.

Back support cannot be overlooked, especially for those who wake up stiff or lose sleep due to discomfort. Medium-firm mattresses are often recommended for supporting spinal alignment and facilitating better sleep, regardless of whether you have back pain.

For couples, particularly light sleepers, minimising partner disturbance is vital. Memory foam mattresses or those designed to reduce motion transfer are preferable over spring mattresses, which offer less motion isolation.

Finally, a long warranty and a generous trial period are indicators of a mattress' quality and the manufacturer's confidence in their product. Look for warranties of at least 10 years and trial periods extending beyond 100 days to ensure that you're making a risk-free purchase.

What are the different mattress types?

Here's a breakdown of the main kinds of mattresses, highlighting their advantages and drawbacks:

Kloudcell mattresses

Kloudcell mattresses, a proprietary foam technology from Koala, are designed to provide a perfect balance between comfort and support, representing a significant innovation in the mattress industry. This open-cell foam is engineered for breathability and responsiveness, offering a unique alternative to traditional memory foam and latex options. Kloudcell mattresses are known for their superior support, cooling properties, and durability, making them an excellent choice for sleepers looking for a responsive yet soft feel. Additionally, these mattresses are adept at isolating motion, ensuring minimal disturbance from partner movements.

Hybrid mattresses

Hybrid mattresses are a great option thanks to their versatility and ability to cater to a wide range of body types and sleeping positions. These mattresses expertly combine the supportive and adaptive qualities of latex and memory foams, offering a comprehensive range of benefits, including excellent motion isolation and body contour adaptation. However, their advanced technology and materials often result in a higher price tag, making them a more premium option.

Memory foam mattresses

For those seeking maximum pressure relief and contouring to the body, memory foam mattresses are unrivalled. These mattresses excel in isolating movement, preventing the disruptive 'waterbed' effect seen in other types. However, they can trap heat, which might be uncomfortable for hot sleepers. A gel-infused memory foam variant offers a cooler sleeping experience, addressing this issue by better regulating temperature.

Latex foam mattresses

Latex foam mattresses are celebrated for their cooling properties, making them an ideal choice for individuals who tend to sleep hot. These mattresses offer a resilient, supportive sleep surface that maintains a comfortable temperature throughout the night.

Coil mattresses

Known for their durability and ability to maintain shape, coil mattresses are constructed with metal springs. These mattresses are generally more affordable and are available in various styles, such as Bonnell, offset, pocketed, and continuous wire coils. The main drawback is their tendency to allow more motion transfer, which is not ideal for those sharing a bed.

Innerspring mattresses

Innerspring mattresses are recommended for heavier sleepers due to their firmer support and bouncier feel. While they are among the more budget-friendly options, they do not offer the same level of body contouring as other types of mattresses. This lack of 'cradling' can be a downside for those seeking a mattress that conforms closely to their body shape.

Conclusion

Searching for the perfect mattress in Australia will lead you to a diverse range of options, each tailored to meet specific sleep preferences and needs. From the unparalleled support and innovative technology of the Koala Soul Mate Mattress to the adaptable comfort of the Koala Plus Mattress, Australian consumers are spoilt for choice. Each of these mattresses brings something unique to the bedroom, be it advanced cooling technologies, eco-friendly materials, or sophisticated support systems designed for ultimate comfort and durability.