How a home-cooked meal inspired GWS Giants to dominant pre-season victory

A home-cooked meal has inspired Tom Green to a standout showing in the GWS Giants' pre-season victory at Manuka Oval.
The Giants claimed a comprehensive 105-61 victory over the Gold Coast Suns, in an ominous warning for their rivals. GWS led by 65 at one point before coach Adam Kingsley rested most of his stars.
Green was in everything throughout the first half, recording a game-high 18 disposals, including seven contested possessions. The 23-year-old added another six in the third quarter, ultimately finishing with 30 disposals for the match while also kicking a goal late in the final term.
Green is one of three Canberra products in the GWS squad and quickly took on the role of ACT ambassador when the team arrived in town.
Everyone knows the star attractions, Questacon, Parliament House, Mooseheads, but Green had a secret slice of Canberra to show his team.
All players and staff descended on the Green family household for dinner on Wednesday night, his mother Mel cooking up a storm for the Giants. The hosts provided quite the spread, with lasagne, chicken and pesto all on the menu.
The dinner received five-star reviews as the Giants increased their love affair with the capital.
"A lot of credit to my mum and dad, particularly my mum," Green said on Fox Footy. "The last couple of years we had the whole group over for dinner.
"Last year it was about 80 people, this year it was about 40-50 people. [Mum's] been a star, she's a fantastic cook and I think she enjoys it."
The Giants are in the second year of a 10-year deal with the ACT government, with the side to play three games in Canberra this season.
Green has noticed a major shift in the ACT's attitude towards the club and declared Manuka Oval will be a fortress for years to come.
"You can see the shift in my time that I've seen in Canberra and how many more people are playing AFL here," Green said on Wednesday night. "We've now got 5000 members in Canberra which is a fantastic amount and it's only going to continue to grow.
"We love playing in Canberra because when we come down here at Manuka Oval our Canberra Giants fans pack it out.
"We have a real home ground advantage when we play at Manuka and it's one we want to continue heading into the future."
Jack Lukosius has long been viewed as one of the biggest boots in the competition and his kicking arsenal was on display on Thursday night.
The Gold Coast Suns forward slotted three goals in the opening quarter to set the stage for another big season.
Lukosius was the team's second highest goal scorer in 2023, kicking 39 majors including a 73-metre bomb against Geelong.
If Thursday's performance is anything to go by, he's set to take his game to another level in 2024.
It was grim viewing, however, for the remainder of his teammates, with the Suns enduring a two-quarter goal drought that was eventually snapped by Bailey Humphrey late in the third quarter.
Gold Coast rallied late to add some respectability to the score late in the contest.
A healthy crowd of 2559 turned out at Manuka Oval to watch GWS dismantle the Suns in unique weather conditions.
The match started in sweltering 30 degree heat before an evening storm hit, with lightning strikes putting on a show behind the eastern hill.
While it rained throughout the second quarter, the storm was considered far enough away for play to continue. Canberra's famous bogong moths then made an appearance in the fourth quarter, swarming around each of the light towers.
Among the fans in the stands was ACT Brumbies star Nick Frost, watching his close friend and Giants ruck Kieren Briggs.
The introduction of light towers was a controversial, and lengthy process, but a few years on, it's impossible to view Manuka Oval without them.
Fans in Sydney, however, received a taste of life without lights when the Swans hosted the Brisbane Lions in a pre-season clash at Blacktown.
While the Giants kicked off on time in Canberra, the Swans match was delayed by half an hour as they raced to restore lights. To add to the drama, a snake made an appearance during the delay and had to be removed.
As for the Manuka centre-square, there were no dramas despite a short turnaround of just 11 days between Cricket ACT Twenty20 finals and Thursday's clash.
