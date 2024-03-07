Classes inspiring personal growth and self-expression Advertising Feature

With boutique class sizes and a boutique experience, you will never feel like just a number in a sea of people or machines at Dance Sculpt. Pictures by Deejay Jukic - We Are Found

When our bodies can move better, they will feel better, and at Dance Sculpt, movement is celebrated as a fundamental aspect of a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle.

Natasha Vujic is the founder and owner of Dance Sculpt, and she says their philosophy is rooted in the belief that exercise is a privilege, not a punishment.

"We firmly believe that with this understanding, we prioritise proper form, technique, and mobility in all of our classes. By focusing on improving movement quality, we empower individuals to experience the full benefits of physical activity," she said.

Before starting her business, Natasha trained as a ballet dancer for 18 years.

"During that time, I lacked a lot of self-confidence and was someone who was injured quite frequently, so when my dancing days were over, I found myself drawn to the fitness industry and just wanting to feel strong instead of thin and weak."

"I absolutely fell in love with teaching and helping people feel good and more confident in who they are."

Natasha hired studios across Canberra for about six years running weekly classes, but she had always dreamed of opening her own studio space.

Fast forward to the pandemic, and Natasha's business went completely online.

"I had clients tuning in across Australia as well as internationally which was crazy. When life became a little more normal, I was no longer able to hire my previous location, which led me to our beautiful Phillip studio that we have today," she said.

"In May, we are celebrating two years, and I could not be more proud of the business I have built and the community I have created. The best part is that I feel like I am still only just getting started."

In the small boutique group classes, people can achieve remarkable results.

"We aim to inspire a shift in mindset, promoting the idea that exercise is an opportunity for personal growth and self-expression. Through our dynamic and engaging classes, we encourage individuals to embrace movement, find joy in their fitness journey, and build a lifelong love for taking care of their bodies," said Natasha.

Dance Sculpt offers something for everybody. There are two stunning studio spaces offering classes in:

Reformer pilates

Reformer stretch

Our signature barre class

Full body - Our signature circuit class

Stretch + conditioning

Yoga sculpt

Owner of Dance Sculpt, Natasha Vujic has a genuine care for her members.

Dance Sculpt have two introductory offers for you.

Firstly, a five-for $50 taste tester where you'll have 14 days to choose up to five classes to try out.

The other is a 21 Day Experience for $150. This is a chance to really immerse yourself as a member and take full advantage of the Dance Sculpt experience.

"As we offer boutique-sized classes, this means that popular classes/class times tend to book out", said Natasha.

"At Dance Sculpt, our booking system opens 14 days in advance - when you are on an intro offer, there are special VIP class spots that we like to hold for our newbies so you can try out the classes best suited to you.