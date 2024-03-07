When our bodies can move better, they will feel better, and at Dance Sculpt, movement is celebrated as a fundamental aspect of a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle.
Natasha Vujic is the founder and owner of Dance Sculpt, and she says their philosophy is rooted in the belief that exercise is a privilege, not a punishment.
"We firmly believe that with this understanding, we prioritise proper form, technique, and mobility in all of our classes. By focusing on improving movement quality, we empower individuals to experience the full benefits of physical activity," she said.
Before starting her business, Natasha trained as a ballet dancer for 18 years.
"During that time, I lacked a lot of self-confidence and was someone who was injured quite frequently, so when my dancing days were over, I found myself drawn to the fitness industry and just wanting to feel strong instead of thin and weak."
"I absolutely fell in love with teaching and helping people feel good and more confident in who they are."
Natasha hired studios across Canberra for about six years running weekly classes, but she had always dreamed of opening her own studio space.
Fast forward to the pandemic, and Natasha's business went completely online.
"I had clients tuning in across Australia as well as internationally which was crazy. When life became a little more normal, I was no longer able to hire my previous location, which led me to our beautiful Phillip studio that we have today," she said.
Through our dynamic and engaging classes, we encourage individuals to embrace movement . . .- Natasha Vujic
"In May, we are celebrating two years, and I could not be more proud of the business I have built and the community I have created. The best part is that I feel like I am still only just getting started."
In the small boutique group classes, people can achieve remarkable results.
"We aim to inspire a shift in mindset, promoting the idea that exercise is an opportunity for personal growth and self-expression. Through our dynamic and engaging classes, we encourage individuals to embrace movement, find joy in their fitness journey, and build a lifelong love for taking care of their bodies," said Natasha.
Dance Sculpt offers something for everybody. There are two stunning studio spaces offering classes in:
Dance Sculpt have two introductory offers for you.
Firstly, a five-for $50 taste tester where you'll have 14 days to choose up to five classes to try out.
The other is a 21 Day Experience for $150. This is a chance to really immerse yourself as a member and take full advantage of the Dance Sculpt experience.
"As we offer boutique-sized classes, this means that popular classes/class times tend to book out", said Natasha.
"At Dance Sculpt, our booking system opens 14 days in advance - when you are on an intro offer, there are special VIP class spots that we like to hold for our newbies so you can try out the classes best suited to you.
"We will help you get booked in and give you that individualised support and attention to help you feel most comfortable when taking class with us."
Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures.- Georgina Williams
Gender equality is a critical objective in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and a recent review showed a substantial $360 billion annual shortfall in funding for essential measures to achieve this goal.
"The gender gap in power and leadership positions remains entrenched, and, at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still spend on average 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men," the UN noted when the report was published.
"No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence, and women's share of workplace management positions will remain below parity even by 2050. Fair progress has been made in girls' education, but completion rates remain below the universal mark."
That's why the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - Friday, March 8 - is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.
UN Women Australia outlined five focus areas:
Human rights. Investing in women is a human rights imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies.
Poverty. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and economic turmoil have pushed an extra 75 million people into severe poverty since 2020. This could lead to more than 342 million women and girls living below the poverty line by 2030.
Gender-responsive financing. Due to conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, recent estimates suggest that 75 per cent of countries will curb public spending by 2025, which will affect public services and social protection.
Green economy. The current economic system exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, disproportionately affecting women and marginalised groups. Shifting towards a green economy and care society will help amplify women's voices.
Change-makers. Feminist organisations are leading efforts to tackle women's poverty and inequality. However, they receive only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance.
Addressing the International Women's Day Parliamentary breakfast in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that in Australia, the gender pay gap is at a record low, the participation rate has reached historic highs, and that the government had taken new action on pay equity and transparency. This has helped push Australia from 43rd in the Global Gender Gap rankings to 26th.
UN Women Australia Chair Georgina Williams emphasised how when women are empowered to have their own voice, agency, and meaningful participation in economic decision-making at all levels of society, everyone benefits.
"Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. It's the basis of movement in almost every other gender statistic."
You can find out how you can celebrate IWD at iwd.net.au.