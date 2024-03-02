Music, colour, culture and good times Advertising Feature

You will not want to miss the chance to enjoy a toe-tapping good time at the 'Nash'. Picture by Adam Purcell

Easter in Canberra means the National Folk Festival. Over four days, the 'Nash' takes over Exhibition Park with music, colour, culture and good times.



As always, the program is a beast, full of music, spoken word, dancing, workshops, circus, kids activities and more. So we chatted to Stephanie Vieceli from the National Folk Festival team to get her pick of what to check out:

1. The Session Bar

Vieceli said a big focus this year was not only putting together a packed program of international, national and local acts, but choosing artists keen to also provide more intimate experiences.



So as well as their musical performance, almost every artist will host a workshop or talk. Our entire festival is built on community, so it's quite nice. I think it really reflects our ethos," she said.

2. Get up and dance

Love a boogie? There are a wide range of opportunities to learn a new dance, with workshops on everything from Flamenco and Scandinavian dance, through to Scottish and traditional Victorian.



Vieceli said to keep an eye out for the dance balls, with a few offering a chance earlier in the day to go and learn the dances before showing off your skills that night.

3. Out and about

It's not all about the main stages.



Take a wander around and you'll find a diverse range of things to see, shop and eat, plus even more entertainment.

"As soon as you enter the festival, you're greeted with music and energy.



"I'd really recommend everyone to hunt for these live performances, because they're going on all the time throughout the day," Vieceli said.

4. Get arty

You can also get hands-on and at one of the festival's many workshops.



Vieceli's pick is lantern making, where you can help make the huge lanterns which form part of the Festival Parade that rounds out the event on Monday evening.

"It's got beautiful lanterns that truly light up the whole road.



"You have live performing acts that also join, it's truly breathtaking.



"And it encapsulates the whole festival and everything everyone's done, and all the love and life and art that gets put in," Vieceli said.

5. You on the lineup?

Always dreamed of featuring on a music festival program? Head to the Bohemia stage, where you can sign up to perform yourself.

"If you're just a regular person and you really like playing guitar, or you and your mate can sing, you can get up there and you can perform like everyone else," said Vieceli.

It's also a great place to spot performers before they make the big time. A number of performers on the program once performed there.