Times Past: March 2, 1988

Disgruntled office workers were up in arms over new rules banning smoking in certain environments on this day in 1988.
It was the first day of the official ban on smoking in Commonwealth buildings and several workers at Woden Tower were unhappy with the fact they had been told they could only smoke outside.
One woman likened it to school days and was quoted as saying: "Now I'm an outcast. There are a lot of us. We had agreed not to smoke near the other workers, and we had all agreed to a smoking area in our area upstairs, but now we have to go outside. It'll be just great in winter."
Another complained: "This rule will affect people's work. You've got people leaving their desks and coming out here for 15 minutes and their not doing any work during that time."
Many rebelled against the rules, declaring they would continue to smoke at their desks . One stated: "What are they going to do? Sack me?" Many buildings were yet to put the new, proposed rules into place, with the ACT Law Courts being one such organisation.
Chief Magistrate, Ron Cahill said he recognised the purpose of the proposal but he could not see how to force the public to stop smoking within the building.
"There's no legal power that I know of," he said.
"I think you can just try to persuade people not to smoke in the building."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.