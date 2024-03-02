Up, up and away for the colourful Balloon Spectacular Advertising Feature

Thousands of people will get up before dawn and flock to the Canberra Balloon Spectacular. Picture supplied

Despite the mornings getting cooler and the sun coming up later, there's one thing you can count on in Canberra for a week in March: thousands of people will get up before dawn and flock to the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.

"It's pretty special to see that many balloons in one location," said Ross Triffitt, executive branch manager of Events ACT.

"Hot air ballooning in itself is an amazing experience and it's quite serene the concept of getting up early in the morning and seeing these large vessels, first of all take shape, and then fly and then to have such a large flotilla."

The event is on this year from March 9-17, with balloons again inflating and lifting off from Patrick White Lawns, in front of the National Library.

"We're expecting over 40 balloons participating this year. And it just proves to be very popular, particularly with families. I think part of that is just the spectacle of all the balloons taking off together and flying across the skyline," said Triffitt.

Every year the festival boasts a special character balloon, which always proves the biggest drawcard. This year it comes in the form of Lucy, who has pigtails, multicoloured hair and a big smile.

"The balloons that are characters prove to be very popular with the public. Lucy was originally manufactured in the UK, and then went to the Netherlands, and now is based in Montreal, so she's well travelled," said Triffitt.

And because anyone who gets up before dawn deserves coffee and a good feed, organisers have expanded the food offering this year, with a cafe operating alongside the community barbecue.

Balloons will inflate from 6.00am and launch around 6.15am each morning, but keep in mind, the event is at the mercy of the weather. Daily announcements about whether the balloons will launch and fly are made at around 6am and published on the Enlighten festival website.