Despite the mornings getting cooler and the sun coming up later, there's one thing you can count on in Canberra for a week in March: thousands of people will get up before dawn and flock to the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
"It's pretty special to see that many balloons in one location," said Ross Triffitt, executive branch manager of Events ACT.
"Hot air ballooning in itself is an amazing experience and it's quite serene the concept of getting up early in the morning and seeing these large vessels, first of all take shape, and then fly and then to have such a large flotilla."
The event is on this year from March 9-17, with balloons again inflating and lifting off from Patrick White Lawns, in front of the National Library.
"We're expecting over 40 balloons participating this year. And it just proves to be very popular, particularly with families. I think part of that is just the spectacle of all the balloons taking off together and flying across the skyline," said Triffitt.
Every year the festival boasts a special character balloon, which always proves the biggest drawcard. This year it comes in the form of Lucy, who has pigtails, multicoloured hair and a big smile.
"The balloons that are characters prove to be very popular with the public. Lucy was originally manufactured in the UK, and then went to the Netherlands, and now is based in Montreal, so she's well travelled," said Triffitt.
And because anyone who gets up before dawn deserves coffee and a good feed, organisers have expanded the food offering this year, with a cafe operating alongside the community barbecue.
Balloons will inflate from 6.00am and launch around 6.15am each morning, but keep in mind, the event is at the mercy of the weather. Daily announcements about whether the balloons will launch and fly are made at around 6am and published on the Enlighten festival website.
"There are occasions where the winds aren't favourable and the balloons can't launch. But we will have balloons on site that will tether and go up and down, unless the weather's really poor. So there'll be activity even if all the balloons aren't flying," said Triffitt.
Easter in Canberra means the National Folk Festival. Over four days, the 'Nash' takes over Exhibition Park with music, colour, culture and good times.
As always, the program is a beast, full of music, spoken word, dancing, workshops, circus, kids activities and more. So we chatted to Stephanie Vieceli from the National Folk Festival team to get her pick of what to check out:
1. The Session Bar
Vieceli said a big focus this year was not only putting together a packed program of international, national and local acts, but choosing artists keen to also provide more intimate experiences.
So as well as their musical performance, almost every artist will host a workshop or talk. Our entire festival is built on community, so it's quite nice. I think it really reflects our ethos," she said.
2. Get up and dance
Love a boogie? There are a wide range of opportunities to learn a new dance, with workshops on everything from Flamenco and Scandinavian dance, through to Scottish and traditional Victorian.
Vieceli said to keep an eye out for the dance balls, with a few offering a chance earlier in the day to go and learn the dances before showing off your skills that night.
3. Out and about
It's not all about the main stages.
Take a wander around and you'll find a diverse range of things to see, shop and eat, plus even more entertainment.
"As soon as you enter the festival, you're greeted with music and energy.
"I'd really recommend everyone to hunt for these live performances, because they're going on all the time throughout the day," Vieceli said.
4. Get arty
You can also get hands-on and at one of the festival's many workshops.
Vieceli's pick is lantern making, where you can help make the huge lanterns which form part of the Festival Parade that rounds out the event on Monday evening.
"It's got beautiful lanterns that truly light up the whole road.
"You have live performing acts that also join, it's truly breathtaking.
"And it encapsulates the whole festival and everything everyone's done, and all the love and life and art that gets put in," Vieceli said.
5. You on the lineup?
Always dreamed of featuring on a music festival program? Head to the Bohemia stage, where you can sign up to perform yourself.
"If you're just a regular person and you really like playing guitar, or you and your mate can sing, you can get up there and you can perform like everyone else," said Vieceli.
It's also a great place to spot performers before they make the big time. A number of performers on the program once performed there.
The 2024 National Folk Festival is on March 28 - April 1 at Exhibition Park. For the full program and to buy tickets head to folkfestival.org.au.