The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The French star using Canberra as foundation for Paris Olympic Games

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sasha Zhoya has made a habit of setting records throughout his junior athletics career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.