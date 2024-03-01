The French star using Canberra as foundation for Paris Olympic Games

Sasha Zhoya has made a habit of setting records throughout his junior athletics career.
Whether it be Australian age group records, a world under 18 pole vault record or world under 20 hurdles records, few teenagers have attracted as much hype as the Perth-born talent.
Now 21 and representing France, Zhoya has returned to the ACT to contest the 110 metre hurdles at the Canberra Track Classic.
While some teenage stars struggle to make the transition from junior to opens competition, Zhoya has relished the opportunity to chase a new target.
"I'm relieved I'm not the No.1 athlete anymore," he said. "Now I have to do some chasing. I find it more fun when I'm chasing people.
"The happiness of winning races isn't there as much but I have a different side of me now coming out, that drive to get that No.1 spot back.
"It will take a lot more training to get there in the open level but the transition has been good so far. The other guys have a lot more races under their belt so I need more race experience. It's why I'm heating up my season a little earlier to try and get more races under my belt."
The Frenchman is one of a host of stars to descend on Canberra for Saturday afternoon's meet at the AIS. The group includes Paralympic medallists James Turner and Chad Perris and new Australian 100m record holder Torrie Lewis.
Zhoya may not be a household name in Australia, but he's an international star who will be one of the faces of the upcoming Paris Olympics later this year.
In a different world, the hurdler would be wearing the green and gold at the event, having spent most of his childhood in Western Australia.
Instead, the former world junior champion is on track to achieve a lifelong dream in the red white and blue in front of thousands of adoring fans.
"It's going to be a different vibe [in Paris]," Zhoya said. "Everyone keeps telling me how special it's going to be at a home Games but for me I'm more excited about being at the Olympics.
"It's been my dream since I was a little toddler so that will be more of a highlight. I haven't got over the fact I could be going to the Olympics at a home Games with all the energy that comes with it. To have the crowd behind you, 80,000 people cheering for you will be special."
While he represents France, Zhoya continues to spend time in Australia every year and even owns an apartment in Perth.
The hurdler still has family in the city and tries to return as much as possible.
It's why it made so much sense to kick off an Olympic year in Australia and the early signs suggest it's provided a platform for a successful season.
"Australia will always feel like home for me," he said. "I grew up here, my mates and family are still here, I have a car and apartment here so it feels like home."
