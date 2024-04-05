Canberra Times Marathon Festival expected to draw 10,000 runners

Not even a medium chance of rain will deter the 10,000 people expected to run, walk and wheel the Canberra Times Marathon Festival on Sunday.
In its 45th year, the marathon is believed to be the oldest city marathon in Australia.
This year's projected numbers have more than doubled since 2020 when 4500 participants collectively covered 148,879 kilometres.
That figure is expected to be higher than 200,000 kilometres this time.
The weather bureau's forecast for Sunday states it will be overcast with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly winds (15-20kmh) will also sweep through the day before becoming lighter in the evening.
"Sun protection is recommended from 9.20 am to 2.50pm. UV Index predicted to reach 6 [High]," the Bureau of Meteorology website said.
Festival participants have chosen from five different distances - the 2km (kids' run), 5.4km, 10km, half-marathon (21km) and the marathon (42.1km).
Many first-time runners are using the challenge as an opportunity to knock off personal goals.
For example, it will be Dan Lincoln's second half-marathon after running one in Hobart in January.
He plans to run a half-marathon in every Australian state and territory, before the year is done, in hopes of raising money for a cause close to his heart.
After a rescue helicopter helped his colleague's eight-year-old daughter get life-saving treatment in the nick of time, Mr Lincoln decided to contribute to the service's efforts.
The Englishman lives near Sydney and the Hunter region, and said he knew how important the ambulance-like service was for regional residents who might need urgent care.
"Because the service doesn't have that regular supply of funding, [I'm hoping] it goes towards making sure they can keep operating and saving lives," he said.
After only his first race, the social housing worker has raised $2500 towards the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service.
"I've got [a half-marathon] in Newcastle on the 21st and then it's one a month after that pretty much," Mr Lincoln said.
For Millie Campbell, it's been four years of fighting the effects of a deadly infection.
She has endured multiple surgeries, a foot amputation, spent time in rehab and in the intensive care unit at Westmead Children's Hospital.
"She wouldn't have been able to get there in an ambulance and the equipment wasn't there at John Hunter Children's Hospital, so we're very, very grateful for the service," her mum Stephanie Campbell said.
The 12-year-old has more surgeries scheduled in coming months. But this week, she was busy defending her gold title for the 100m freestyle race at the National Swimming Championships.
And as part of the development team for 2028 Paralympics, Millie has hopes of winning gold for Australia.
"You never think you will be the recipient of [such a service] and that need. But when you do ... it's life-changing," Mrs Campbell said.
The not-for-profit helicopter service was established in 1975 and covers bases in Lake Macquarie, Tamworth and Lismore with five AW139 helicopters.
Last year, their team responded to more than 1550 calls for help, these included pre-hospital emergencies, search and rescues, and inter-hospital transfers.
"We are incredibly grateful to Dan for raising funds and awareness for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. His commitment is incredible and we wish him the very best for his upcoming half-marathon in Canberra," James Lawrence, head of fundraising and marketing, said.
