AFL clubs to scout Canberra young guns in new tournament

Canberran AFL hopefuls want to put on a show over the next three weekends starting Saturday, as ACT representative teams take on Sydney's best.
AFL Canberra and AFL Sydney are set to field under-22 teams to face off against academy sides from the GWS Giants and Sydney Swans, playing games on March 2, 9, 16 and 17 in Blacktown, Queanbeyan and Ainslie.
It's the first time the Summer Series will incorporate both men's and women's teams, presenting a rare opportunity for young players to strut their stuff in front of AFL clubs and talent scouts.
"Some of these boys have been through the academies and for whatever reason come out the other end. I think it gives them the opportunity to play good footy against good opponents and who knows where that could go," AFL Canberra men's coach Anthony Bourke said.
"The Swans and Giants have to field teams in the VFL now so the opportunity to have some bigger bodies of 20-year-olds runnings around in that competition."
While Canberra is in the Giants' AFL catchment, there are always players that aren't spotted and snapped up, which is why there is so much excitement around this tournament.
"I reckon there is still some untapped talent," Bourke said.
"The Giants Academy has been great for Canberra but we still are a very multi-coded town and we can take a few years longer than the other states to hit their straps.
"Hopefully a few of them can attract the interest of the AFL clubs."
The AFL clubs are just as enthusiastic about the chance to scout fresh faces too.
"Adding teams from AFL Sydney and AFL Canberra to a Summer Series is an exciting prospect," Swans Academy and former Giants coach Leon Cameron said.
"It gives AFL Sydney and Canberra athletes a chance to be identified as talent for future programs."
Following the Summer Series' completion, standout players will have a chance at playing in a representative game between AFL Canberra and AFL Sydney on May 18.
Then from that match a combined Canberra-Sydney squad will be selected to take on Tasmania in Launceston on July 20.
Matchday 1 - Saturday March 2 at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground, Queanbeyan
Female: AFL Canberra v Giants Academy, 12pm
Male: AFL Canberra v Giants Academy, 2pm
Matchday 2 - Saturday March 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park, Sydney
Female: Swans Academy v AFL Canberra, 12pm
Male: Swans Academy v AFL Canberra, 2pm
Saturday March 9 at Alan Ray Oval, Canberra
Female: Giants Academy v AFL Sydney, 12pm
Male: Giants Academy v AFL Sydney, 2pm
Matchday 3 - Saturday March 16 at Blacktown International Sports Park, Sydney
Male: AFL Sydney v AFL Canberra, 3pm
Matchday 4 - Sunday March 17 at Blacktown International Sports Park, Sydney
Female: AFL Sydney v AFL Canberra, 3pm
