Celebrate autumn at the Harvest Day Out at Lanyon Homestead on Saturday

Celebrate autumn in Canberra with food, music, workshops, market stalls at the Harvest Day Out.
The event is at the historic Lanyon Homestead on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 4pm.
There will be workshops, demonstrations, talks, tours, market stalls, music and a variety of food offerings.
Galleries, Museums and Heritage director Dr Anna Wong encouraged everyone to head to Lanyon Homestead, on Tharwa Drive, Tharwa.
"There is just so much to see and do at Harvest Day Out. It will be a fun day for the whole family at one of Canberra's favourite places," she said.
Garden lovers will enjoy various stalls, workshops and demonstrations which range from a beginner's guide to composting to learning how communities can come together to help future proof the landscape.
The very popular Lanyon garden tour will be offered several times across the day.
Other workshops include jam and marmalade making and the fine art of Ikebana.
There will be the chance to see and hear about some very precious colonial objects in the Lanyon Homestead collection.
The kids will be entertained by a clay seed pod making workshop, face painting, traditional games and a Rural Fire Service fire truck.
As well as workshops, talks and tours, there will be a wide range of market stalls for gardeners, collectors and foodies alike include gardening tools, native produce, beautifully crafted wooden objects, photographs, plants, and unique jewellery including the Tharwa Forge.
Food includes Tuggeranong Men's Shed's Tornado Potatoes, Jarochos Tacos, Rasam Indian cuisine, and the Rotary Club of Tuggeranong sausage sizzle. Gin by Ambrosia Distillery as well as Jeir Creek Wines and coffee will be available. The Barracks Cafe will also be open.
As well as all the activities there is a chance to relax with local band The Fuellers playing at the cafe over lunch, and Wayne Kelly's smooth jazz sounds will drift across the front lawns.
Entry to the day is by donation. A number of the workshops and talks are ticketed and places are limited. Check out the ACT Historic Places website for links to the various programs now so you don't miss out.
Don't forget to bring some cash. Internet connections at Lanyon can be troublesome.
Check out the programs and book a place in a workshop or tour here.
