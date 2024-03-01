Australia invites ASEAN for a reset as a big (China-shaped) question lurks

The agenda of the Melbourne meeting, organised by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, does not appear to include defence or security. Australia wants the March discussions to focus on trade and investment, and on tripling trade with the region to reach more than $534 billion annually. Australian investors have been slower than Japan and South Korea to take up opportunities in ASEAN, despite its market of $2.3 trillion and its population of 600 million. The government is offering $95 million as a "new deal" to encourage Australian investment in Southeast Asia. The Summit has before it an economic strategy to 2040, including climate remediation, renewable energy, digital transformation, and maritime cooperation.