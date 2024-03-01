How a week in ICU inspired this Canberra cricketer to save 500 lives

Jake Floros can still remember the day his life changed forever.
He can also remember the day doctors informed him he'd never play competitive cricket again.
What he can't recall is the seven days in between those events in which doctors battled to save his life.
Having woken up with severe pain in his hip on a Sunday morning in 2010, Floros was rushed to hospital and quickly sent into two rounds of emergency surgery with a severe bacterial infection.
He was then diagnosed with toxic shock syndrome and spent the following seven days in a coma as doctors did everything they could to save his life.
Floros' treatment throughout that period included multiple blood and plasma transfusions, which he now recognises saved his life.
"It all happened really fast," Floros said.
"The first week I was in toxic shock for most of the week, I was unconscious and unaware of what was going on. The realisation of having to have a hip replacement as a result was the hardest part to take.
"Looking back now, I appreciate how lucky I was that was the outcome, it could've been much worse, but as a teenager it was hard to take."
Once he overcame the infection, Floros completed months of arduous rehab as he learnt how to walk again.
While the cricketer eventually recovered, he required a hip replacement in 2012 and will need at least two more during his life.
The experience, however, instilled a desire to give back to those who helped. Jake sat down with his brother Alex and they came up with a blood drive to highlight the importance of donating blood.
The cause has grown every year and has now received the support of Cricket ACT. This weekend's fixtures will be known as Unite for Jake Round, with Tuggeranong to use red stumps and cones at Chisholm Oval.
The blood drive has led to hundreds of donations over the years, with 500 lives saved as a result of the Floros initiative.
"It was a family thing," Alex said.
"We were trying to work out how to give back. If it wasn't for someone in Australia donating blood, I wouldn't be able to have that conversation with Jake.
"We want to give back and want people to understand you never know when or why you'll need blood. On the Saturday, we never knew we needed it, on the Sunday if we didn't have access to blood it would have been a different story.
"When it happened, someone in Australia who we didn't know saved Jake's life. That changed everything in our family's lives. Knowing we can do that for someone else through this blood drive is really special."
The Easter holidays are a peak period for hospitals requiring blood, with the Floros' hoping this weekend's effort will trigger new donations before demand surges.
Jake's desire to give back is not contained to the medical industry and once he processed the fact his cricket career was over, he quickly turned his attention to coaching.
Floros is now the ACT under-17s coach and has used his experience to help players grow on and off the field.
"I naturally enjoy helping people," Jake said.
"Coaching was a nice way to stay involved in cricket. I was attracted to the thought of being able to help people, not just by coaching but mentoring and helping young kids not just with cricket but their teenage years.
"Not being able to play was really hard to take, but coaching has led to a career path that I'm grateful has allowed me to stay involved with cricket."
ANU v Ginninderra at ANU North Oval; Queanbeyan v Tuggeranong at Freebody Oval; Western District v North Canberra Gungahlin at Jamison Oval; Eastlake v Weston Creek Molonglo at Kingston Oval
