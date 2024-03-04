Why this will be a mad race for the NRL top eight

In the spirit of Las Vegas, the NRL 2024 roulette wheel seems to be split into three.
There's the clear-cut, premiership favourites - the Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos, who played off in last year's grand finals.
Then there's the chasing pack, where 13 clubs - including the Canberra Raiders - will all think they're a chance of making the eight.
Finally, there's Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra duking it out for the wooden spoon.
You could almost chuck the Canterbury Bulldogs in with those two, but they'll be hoping Phil Gould's strategy of becoming a poor person's Panthers and signing every five-eighth/utility on the market will bear fruit.
The Wigan Warriors started Penrith's year off with a loss - albeit with more than a little doubt surrounding their winning try (AKA it wasn't a try).
Now can anyone else follow suit? Or will it, yawn, be yet another year of the Panther?
They're favourites to make it four in a row - something that hasn't been achieved since the Dragons made it 11 in a row in 1966.
The rest of the NRL will be hoping the constant salary cap-induced departures will wipe the smug smiles off the Panthers' faces - especially since it will be Jarome Luai's last hurrah before cashing out at Wests.
While they've lost the likes of Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau, Api Koroisau, Matt Burton and Spencer Leniu in recent seasons, they still have Nathan Cleary.
The best player showed why he's exactly that in last year's decider, winning the grand final single handedly when all looked lost in the second half.
After grasping defeat from the jaws of victory in last year's grand final, Brisbane has taken an unusual approach to going one better this season.
An alcohol-fuelled public wrestling match was apparently the missing piece to ending their 18-year premiership drought.
Queensland Origin star Pat Carrigan lost his rag when Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds had the nerve to order him a cab home and some Greco-Roman wrestling ensued.
Not that it was the Broncos' fault they ended up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons just weeks out from the start of their season - as Brisbane coach Kevin Walters pointed out it was society's problem.
They have all the key ingredients to again be in the mix for the premiership - good halves, a star-studded forward pack and a backline with plenty of strike.
Not to mention one Reece Walsh at fullback, who can win a game seemingly single-handedly.
That would leave six spots in the top eight, with about 13 teams looking to fill them.
The addition of Jack Wighton has everyone singing South Sydney's chances, while the Roosters have bolstered their pack with Spencer Leniu and backs with Dom Young.
Then you have the likes of the Raiders, Cowboys, Warriors, Sharks, Newcastle, Manly and Parramatta, who will all think they're good enough to make the play-offs - where of course the perennial Melbourne Storm will be in attendance.
Gold Coast will hope the addition of the mad scientist, aka Des Hasler, will be enough to propel them into the finals mix - especially with Tino Fa'asuamaleuai and David Fifita in his forward pack.
Evergreen super coach Wayne Bennett has pinched a few Broncos to bolster the Dolphins as they look to improve on their first NRL campaign.
Even the Bulldogs will think they've recruited enough ex-Panthers to stake a claim on the top eight.
Crichton has come straight in to claim the Canterbury captaincy after joining Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau and Jaeman Salmon at the club.
Although exactly how the seemingly dozens of halves they've signed fit into Gould's plan is anyone's guess.
The Tigers are gunning for three wooden spoons in a row, although they should have plenty of competition from the Dragons.
While they've lost perennial whipping boy Luke Brooks, they haven't really recruited anyone - with ex-Storm centre Justin Olam the biggest name to join Benji Marshall's Wests.
Maybe a boardroom cleanout, that included the sacking of their chief executive, will help turn things around for the embattled club.
Although maybe they'll need to wait to see what the arrival of Luai will bring to the club and if they can finally end their finals drought - which dates back to 2011.
The Dragons have turned to a proven premiership-winning formula to turn things around at the club - they've signed a father-son duo as their coach and halfback.
It's worked wonders for the Panthers, who made the grand final in the second season of the Clearys' reign and then won the next three grand finals.
Can Shane and Kyle Flanagan do the same for the Dragons? Yeah nah.
Although they did beat the Raiders to the signing of second-rower Luciano Leilua - mainly because Canberra baulked at his asking price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.