Lessons for both parties from Dunkley

Regardless of how much the Liberals try to lipstick the pig the the Dunkley byelection result is a significant disappointment which should prompt soul searching about the strategy the Coalition has pursued since May 2022.
If opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan truly believes, as he said on Sunday morning, the 3.75 per cent two-party preferred swing to the Liberals was a good result he has much lower expectations than other members of the party.
As late as Saturday an unnamed senior Victorian Liberal was quoted as saying "the mental hurdle will be a minimum of 5 per cent. Anything less than that would signal problems for us". This was in line with a consensus view the Liberals needed a two-party preferred swing of 4 to 5 per cent to claim success.
While some within LNP ranks made much of a significant uptick in the Liberal primary vote that is irrelevant. With One Nation, the UAP and other right wing "freedom" parties not fielding candidates, the Coalition gained primary votes which would otherwise have flowed back to them as preferences.
What does matter is that Labor's primary vote held firm. There was no swing to the Liberals, despite their affable and high-profile candidate, at the expense of the government. That said the government did benefit from a significant swing against the Greens who, while they did field a candidate, chose not waste resources by campaigning vigorously.
The biggest losers would appear to be Advance Australia who splurged more than $300,000 on anti-government fear campaigns for what appears to be absolutely no discernible result.
Despite this the government should not be complacent in the face of what is at best a narrow victory shored up by a lack of competition for the progressive vote.
The Prime Minister is under pressure over his attendance at Taylor Swift and Katy Perry performances and social interactions with high-profile billionaires. These strike a jarring note during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
While the PM has not been punished, while not necessarily being greatly rewarded, for breaking his word on the stage three tax cuts, and the Voice debacle has not harmed the government in the longer term, much more needs to be done on the cost-of-living front. Even if Jim Chalmers doesn't deliver an election year budget in May it will certainly smell, look and taste like one.
The opposition also needs to return to first principles. Dunkley showed focusing on suburban electorates with dog whistling over law and order, border security and the price of utes is not the road back to government.
It needs to do more to engage with the centrist and even centre left leaning voters in the seats it lost to the teals. Mr Dutton can no longer afford to leave these in the "too hard" basket. Unless he develops policies that appeal to the swinging voters in the middle of the spectrum the LNP could be in opposition for a long time.
Preaching to the right wing choir might keep him in a job as Opposition Leader but it won't make him the next PM.
On the subject of policy, the Coalition needs to start putting something on the table. With the next election now possibly less than a year away just bashing the government doesn't cut it. It is remarkable that after slamming the government's immigration target of 1.6 million people over four years as far too high, on Sunday, Dan Tehan was unable to proffer a more acceptable figure of his own.
Any lingering hopes within the LNP that this will be a one-term government went down the gurgler on Saturday night. It needs to focus on winning back hearts and minds with a view to limiting Labor to two terms.
Any hopes this will be a one-term government went down the gurgler.
