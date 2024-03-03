The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Lessons for both parties from Dunkley

By The Canberra Times
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regardless of how much the Liberals try to lipstick the pig the the Dunkley byelection result is a significant disappointment which should prompt soul searching about the strategy the Coalition has pursued since May 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.