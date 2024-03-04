The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sydney stable tracks proven path in bid for Black Opal, Golden Slipper glory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Co-trainers Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou have declared star colt Amazing Eagle's journey to the Golden Slipper will travel through Canberra as they look to follow the same path as 2017 Black Opal winner Trapeze Artist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.