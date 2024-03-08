The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How the Raiders could deliver leading jockey an elusive Black Opal win

Cameron Mee
Caden Helmers
By Cameron Mee, and Caden Helmers
March 9 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra Raiders victory is inspiring leading jockey Tommy Berry as he seeks to break through for his first Black Opal triumph.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.