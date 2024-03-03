Golden Slipper contenders set for shot at Black Opal glory

A host of Golden Slipper contenders are set to descend on Canberra next weekend for their final tuneup before the Group One feature.
Sunday's Black Opal has taken on additional meaning this year as it falls two weeks out from the world's richest two-year-old contest.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have their sights on a second-straight Black Opal, with star colt Fully Lit expected to be among the nominations when they are unveiled on Monday.
The co-trainers aren't the only Sydney stable set to send their Golden Slipper contenders to Canberra, with Ciaron Maher's Inglis Nursery winner Odinson likely to be nominated.
Black Opal Preview winner Vella's Best headlines the local horses looking to defend their home turf.
Canberra Race Club Darren Pearce said the quality of runners is a testament to the standing of the $250,000 Group Three race.
"It's Canberra's great race," Pearce said.
"It's a competitive race for horses trying to qualify for the Golden Slipper or as a stepping stone to the Sires Produce. That's not to sneeze at the Canberra horses, Gratz [Vella] got away with the Preview and Keith [Dryden] ran third.
"They don't mind the Sydney horses coming down, it's a pride point if they can knock them off. It's a bit of a State of Origin feel of Canberra vs Sydney. It's enormous to win the race and knock off the invaders."
Sunday's Black Opal forms the centrepiece of Canberra's first $1 million raceday, with the $250,000 Canberra Cup also held on the program this year.
Thoroughbred Park officials have just seven days to prepare for the race day after the conclusion of this weekend's Festival of Speed.
The track itself was not used for the event and Pearce is confident the venue will be in perfect condition on Sunday.
"Last year we set a record crowd for the modern era with the 50th anniversary of the Black Opal. This year it's the reunion of Canberra Cup and Black Opal in one mega day and all signs point to it being a bigger day than last year."
Meanwhile, Canberra's country championships hopefuls will have to go via the southern wildcard race to earn a spot in the $1 million Randwick final after missing the top two in the Moruya qualifier on Sunday.
