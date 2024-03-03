Brumbies searching for answers after demoralising loss to Chiefs

The ACT Brumbies have been dealt a reality check with a 34-point drubbing at the hands of the Waikato Chiefs.
Stephen Larkham's side travelled to Melbourne for the Super Round clash determined to avenge last year's semi-final defeat.
Instead, it was the Chiefs who delivered another body blow with a surgical dissection of the Brumbies.
Larkham's squad was outplayed in all facets of the game, conceding six tries in the 46-12 loss.
The result quickly burst a bubble of optimism in Australia that emerged after the NSW Waratahs' shock victory over the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday night.
In an additional blow, Cadeyrn Neville left the field in the dying minutes for a head injury assessment after a vicious high tackle that saw Chiefs forward Jared Proffit red-carded.
The Brumbies were on the back foot from the opening whistle, Nick Frost spilling the kickoff in an error that set the tone for the afternoon.
Waikato ran their opponents ragged with an expansive attacking style that saw the ball shifting from sideline to sideline while physically dominating the Brumbies through the middle.
The Chiefs were near flawless with ball in hand, breaking tackles and generating quick ball to put the ACT defence on the back foot.
Flyhalf Damian McKenzie was pulling the strings, kicking for space and finding various holes in the Brumbies' defensive line.
The pressure led to 18 missed tackles and three tries in the first half as Waikato raced to a 25-7 half-time lead. The Chiefs missed just three tackles in the opening 40.
ACT finished the game with 32 missed tackles, conceding six tries in the convincing loss.
A piece of Corey Toole individual brilliance was one of few bright spots in the first period, the winger scoring from a chip and chase for the second-straight week.
Toole's try aside, the Brumbies struggled to generate any momentum in attack as the Chiefs swarmed defensively to prevent any quick ball and deny the backs space to run.
Waikato threatened to put the game to bed early in the second half, however ACT held firm to keep their noses in the contest.
Toole then gave his side a sniff with another superb finish in the corner to cut the deficit to 13 midway through the half.
The hope was shortlived, the Chiefs hitting straight back through Josh Ioane before Cortez Ratima landed the knockout blow with a pair of tries.
WAIKATO CHIEFS 46 (Cortez Ratima 2, Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Josh Ioane, tries; Damian McKenzie 5 cons, 2 pens) bt ACT BRUMBIES 12 (Corey Toole 2 tries; Noah Lolesio con) at Melbourne.
