The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies searching for answers after demoralising loss to Chiefs

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 3 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies have been dealt a reality check with a 34-point drubbing at the hands of the Waikato Chiefs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.