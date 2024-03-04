Welcome to Karl, a mystery micro bar from the Chairman Group

We're loving the idea of a micro bar, brought to you by the team at Cicada Bar who love their margaritas so much they've set up a special venue to showcase the cocktail.
Brought to you by the Chairman Group, Karl is tucked away between ARC Cafe and Mu Omakase in Constitution Place.
Expect the mood to be dark, elegant and understated, it's been inspired by none other than fashion designer Karl Lagerfield.
The menu will feature just a handful of cocktails, heavy on margaritas, with a few ring ins.
Given the standard of cocktails at Cicada Bar, we're looking forward to this offering when it opens soon.
Stay tuned for more details.
In the meantime, there's a few events happening at Cicada Bar.
Tim Pope and Tony Huang, from Melbourne bar PAR., are coming to town for a masterclass and takeover.
PAR. is a concept wine and cocktail bar, looking to bridge the gap between the two disciplines, with a strong focus on minimalism and flavours through aromas.
On March 6, there's a masterclass, with a limited six seats. $80pp, from 3.30pm.
Later, from 5pm, they'll takeover the bar offering their signature cocktails.
And then, from 7pm, try some pairings from Mu, with sake and cocktails, four sake, three PAR. cocktails. $130pp.
1 Constitution Place. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm-late.
