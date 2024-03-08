Could killer new chapter be the end of detective Gemma Woodstock?

If you think detective Gemma Woodstock has been through a bit in her short literary life then wait until you read Sarah Bailey's latest book Body of Lies.
It's the fourth in the Gemma Woodstock series; the first, The Dark Lake, won both the 2018 Davitt Award for best crime debut and the 2018 Ned Kelly award for best first crime.
Since then Woodstock has investigated some grisly murders, had an affair with a work colleague, divorced, co-parented a child, had her first husband die, repartnered, moved from her hometown of Smithson to Melbourne and back again, had another child, and more.
Some people would say Woodstock deserves all the trouble. She's been a polarising character since she first joined the line-up of Australian fiction crime solvers.
"At a book event just the other night I had two women in the audience arguing about how frustrating she was," says Bailey.
"She does seem to spark quite a lot of conversation."
Woodstock is complicated. Perhaps that's why a lot of readers connect with her. Bailey says it has been a balancing act to keep her in check.
"I don't think the Gemma from the first book would have dealt well with what transpires in the fourth book," she says.
"I think she would have kind of combusted and probably just crawled under the doona and disappeared because she didn't have the maturity to navigate it.
"When you have a character that's moved through time, you want to show growth and a sense that she's learning and moving forward, but you also don't want to lose the DNA that makes her her."
In Body of Lies, Woodstock is living back in Smithson with her partner Mac, her son Ben who's almost a teenager, and a new baby daughter.
Bailey had her third child while she was writing the book, and it's an interesting reflection on returning to work after maternity leave.
"I'm at work right now, so I'm right in the middle of that process," says Bailey, who still works full-time as a managing director at the advertising agency VMLY&R, overseeing the Sydney and Melbourne offices.
"For someone like Gemma who is always so worried about where she fits in, she's fundamentally insecure, returning to work was always going to be fraught.
"Men do not know what it's like to be good at your job, or not, go on leave and then have to re-enter that same environment and feel the pressure of having to prove yourself all over again.
"It's very different from starting a new job, it's much more challenging in a way, a lot of men just don't have empathy for that."
There's a glorious scene in Body of Lies, where Woodstock straps the baby on her chest, heads off to a particularly gruesome crime scene and just zips them both into the protective jumpsuit. Every working mother will understand.
Body of Lies started with the question, "Could a body be stolen from a morgue and why would anyone want to?"
The book doesn't open with a murder - plenty of those happen later on - but with the theft of the body.
And then Bailey started thinking about the increasing role of science in our everyday lives.
"With the pandemic, science was at the forefront, we were thinking about things like the ethics of developing vaccines, about big pharma, are they good or bad? I just had a lot of questions.
"The evolution of crime really interests me, how crime can now be online with no physical contact, like fraud and cat-fishing. Or people who commit crimes that they believe are for the greater good, black market medical research and that kind of thing."
Bailey always wanted to be a journalist. She studied journalism and marketing at university and marketing is where she landed.
"I've always been keen to write and have always been drawn to writing and when The Dark Lake was a concept I was playing around with in my mind, it became obvious that it sat squarely in the crime genre," she says.
"I never said 'I'm going to write a crime novel', it's just where it landed, and I'm glad that's where I did land.
"There's something rewarding and satisfying about the structure of crime, some of the expectations of the genre and how you play with those and challenge yourself to think about things a bit differently."
There's plenty of different thinking in Body of Lies. As soon as you think, as a reader, you know where you're going, Bailey throws you in a spin.
"Even though you're working within the formula of crime, and there are so many details to keep track of within the puzzle, sometimes it's great to throw all that to the wind."
While Bailey hints in the acknowledgements that this might be the last we see of Woodstock for a while. Bailey is keen to return to the scene of her stand-alone book The Housemate.
But there's a chance Woodstock will soon be brought to the screen. Production company Brouhaha Entertainment - the team behind the Netflix hit Boy Swallows Universe - is developing the script. Actor Phoebe Tonkin, who played the mother Frankie in the hit series, will play Woodstock.
Brouhaha's Troy Lum told ScreenHub: "We have been waiting for years to find the actress that could play Gemma Woodstock ... She is feisty, complex and brilliant and has a loyal fanbase of readers. Phoebe's performance in Boy Swallows Universe blew us away and we knew we finally had an actress who could do Gemma justice."
Stay tuned.
