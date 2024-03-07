Art graduates explore concepts of memory, identity and presence

It's always exciting for a new artist to have an exhibition. Four recent art school graduates - Jack Black, Conor Dunne, Esther Kwon and Alicja Spiewok-Deegan - work across a variety of media including photography, printmaking and oil painting to explore concepts of presence/absence, location and context, memory and identity in this exhibition at ANCA Gallery. These graduates are the 2023 winners of the ANCA Emerging Artist Support Scheme (EASS) Exhibition Award. It's on at ANCA Gallery from March 13 to 28. See: anca.net.au.
This exhibition by Gundaroo artist Moraig McKenna explores the narrative of surface and substance through textured ceramic works. Each mark and scar etched into the surface of McKenna's works tells the story of the object. It's on at Canberra Potters, Watson Arts Centre, from March 21 to April 21. There will be a free artist talk on April 13 at 2pm. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
From the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, the Whitetop Mountaineers, Martha Spencer and Jackson Cunningham, are multi-instrumentalists on guitar, fiddle, banjo and mandolin and perform authentic Old-Time American mountain music. They sing, too, and Cunningham dances. Smith's Alternative, Wednesday March 13 at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
Step inside the filming of a 1970s Aussie action flick and watch as stunt doubles cycle through take after take of high-octane flips, fights and more, putting their bodies on the line while the actors reap the glory. Presented by dance and theatre collective The Farm, the show was inspired by films such as Razorback and BMX Bandits. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from March 14 to 16 at 7.30pm with a post-show Q&A on Friday March 15. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
From Class Clowns on March 13 to Tom Cashman on March 24, this year's Canberra Comedy Festival has dozens of acts - local, national and international - in multiple locations all aiming to make you laugh. Many are for adults only and obviously people's senses of humour are different but there's a wide variety and there are family-friendly shows too. Some shows have sold out but there are more to see. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
The 35th Alliance Francaise French Film Festival has a strong focus on female talent this year. More than a third of the films screening have been led by female filmmakers. There will, as usual, be a diverse range of films including period dramas, comedies, thrillers, and classics with stars including Juliette Binoche, Laure Calamy, and Catherine Deneuve. It's on at Palace Electric until April 2. For screening times and more information, see: palacecinemas.com.au.
