Art graduates explore concepts of memory, identity and presence

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 7 2024 - 12:00pm
Jack Black, The Space Between Us, 2023. Picture supplied
Body, space and place

It's always exciting for a new artist to have an exhibition. Four recent art school graduates - Jack Black, Conor Dunne, Esther Kwon and Alicja Spiewok-Deegan - work across a variety of media including photography, printmaking and oil painting to explore concepts of presence/absence, location and context, memory and identity in this exhibition at ANCA Gallery. These graduates are the 2023 winners of the ANCA Emerging Artist Support Scheme (EASS) Exhibition Award. It's on at ANCA Gallery from March 13 to 28. See: anca.net.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

