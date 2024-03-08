Revenge is sweet - just ask best-selling author Kathy Lette

March 14: He's known to history as a larrikin and maverick politician, and Canberra wouldn't have happened without him. But who was King O'Malley? Join Brian O'Malley for the launch of his new book, How James Became King: The True Story of James 'King' O'Malley, at Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka, 5pm. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.

