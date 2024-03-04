Times Past: March 5, 1976

Slamming doors at the Charnwood Primary School caused a number of injuries reported The Canberra Times, 48 years ago.
Student, Michael Adam, 9, almost had his finger severed. The school's deputy principal, Miss Marjorie Redgrave, told The Canberra Times the doors would slam either because of the strong winds in the area, or as in Michael's case, the mechanisms which regulated the speed with which the doors closed, were said to be faulty or broken.
Michael said a lavatory door had slammed shut on his finger, smashed the bone and left the end of his finger hanging by a shred.
His finger was saved after microsurgery, where he spent five days in hospital and missed three weeks of school, before making full recovery.
Miss Redgrave said the children were too small to prevent the heavy doors from slamming and children had caught their feet, hands, knees and bodies in the doors. Only the strongest of correspondence with the authorities had evoked a response.
The problem had to be relayed through an "incredible" pipeline of communications. Although everyone had expressed concern and countless inspections of the doors, at the time of this article, no action had yet been taken.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.