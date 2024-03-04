The show that runs someone over with a car live on stage

Surely there must be a limit to what type of film-style stunts you can bring to the stage. You can't hit someone with a car inside Canberra Theatre - right?
"It's funny you mentioned that because we do have a scene in which people are hit by a car - a 70s muscle car," Grayson Millwood, a performer in the upcoming show Stunt Double, says.
Once a contemporary dancer - and technically, still is - Millwood now brings film stunts to the stage, highlighting just how captivating these acts of trickery and intrigue can be once you take away the certainty of film.
Everything will always be OK on the big screen - no one gets hurt, and usually, it's not even the actor captured on film. But put these same acts on stage? Well, now there is - from the audience's point of view - a chance things could go wrong.
It's easy to think: "Perhaps the performer did get hit by a car live on Canberra Theatre's stage?" or "Did he just hit that guy with a cricket bat?".
Don't worry - these are trained professionals. And they've been trained by some of the best in the business - the actual stunt doubles that have worked on films such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Aquaman and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
"Stunt Double is really talking about the work that these stunt doubles do, and don't often get credited for," Millwood says.
"That was our beginning point and we started talking to some professional stunt doubles who work all over the world, but they live on the Gold Coast, because there's a big film industry there, within Australia.
"And some of the stories that came out of that were just fascinating, who we were talking with. It was just a bit of an eye-opener into a world that you don't often get to see and that informed some of the plotlines."
Stunt Double is as much about the stunts, as it is about pulling the audience behind the scenes of a film shoot. And in some instances, pull them in to be a part of it.
Depending on which tickets audience members buy, they could be pulled on stage to take on the role of boom operator or clapper for a 1970s Australian film - an era that is perfect for exploring stunt work.
It was a great time in Australian cinema. It brought movies including Wake in Fright, Razorback and BMX Bandits - Ozploitation films that were used as inspiration for the work.
And leaning into this era of filmmaking, Stunt Double's opening scene is in an outdoor pub - prime for bar fights.
But aside from this era being a great setting, it was also a time when the industry had an interesting approach to stunt performance.
As stunt coordinator Andy Armstrong says: "They suddenly realised you need a permit to set a car or a trashcan on fire, but you can set a human on fire with no permit.
"In a funny sort of way, that's a perfect analogy for the business."
And the thing is - chances are you've seen these stunt doubles in a film multiple times. And yet would not recognise them on the street.
They do all the hard work only for their faces to be concealed so that the actor they are doubling can take credit at the end.
"There's an NDA for all stunt people about what they're allowed to say to who," Millwood says.
"But certainly the stunt doubles that we have dealt with, they're very much in a list Hollywood. The people that they are doubling, are well-known actors, which just makes it kind of juicy and interesting when you're talking to them. Not that it changes necessarily their job.
"But there's just constantly fascinating stories coming out about that kind of personal connection and what that means between a stunt double and lead actor."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.