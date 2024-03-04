The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Is it possible for Canberrans to have their lake and to eat it?

By Letters to the Editor
March 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I applaud the letter "A new era for the lake" by Juliet Ramsay (February 27) expressing her concerns about official support for the "activation" of the lake. This seeks to commercialise it rather than to preserve its value as a tranquil and informal city space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.