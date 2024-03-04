Is it possible for Canberrans to have their lake and to eat it?

I applaud the letter "A new era for the lake" by Juliet Ramsay (February 27) expressing her concerns about official support for the "activation" of the lake. This seeks to commercialise it rather than to preserve its value as a tranquil and informal city space.
She suggests that instead of cluttering Commonwealth Avenue and its bridge by continuing light rail in that direction it should be redirected along Constitution Avenue and over Kings Avenue bridge.
In light of many recent expressions of citizen dissatisfaction with the expense, slowness and lack of flexibility of the current 2B plan, and an expressed preference for the use of swift electric buses to Woden, there is still time for planners to reconfigure the best uses of light rail in a Canberra setting and to improve transport to all parts of Canberra.
Planners could double the current planned uses of light rail by combining shorter distance with more efficient service for tourists and commuters in central areas.
Stage 2B of light rail could continue across Commonwealth Avenue bridge as planned, but turn left at King Edward Terrace, passing Treasury on the right and then the National Library, the galleries and the High Court on the left, and on the right, at a distance, Old Parliament House.
It would then loop back over Kings Avenue Bridge, up to Defence, then along Constitution Avenue and past Commonwealth Park back to Civic. A link with the airport and Kingston railway could also be made at a stop along Kings Avenue.
This would have the added advantage of saving the vista, heritage and trees of Commonwealth Ave from the Albert Hall to Parliament House.
The government could have its cake and eat it too.
Many moons ago I worked in the Commonwealth Public Service. We valued what we did and we believed we were making life safer and better for our fellow Australians.
We were required to keep a diary of our work hours, which I still have and no one else has ever looked at it. I noticed that in a five-year period I did six years of work, the sixth for no remuneration.
Today, many of our servants of the public expect to work for only four days a week, still get the same pay and work from home. I wonder how many would do an honest eight hours of work only four days a week while at home?
My wife has just had several days in hospital. The dedication of the medical staff and their cheerful demeanour amazed me. No chance of working from home and very long hours, particularly for the doctors.
So many people in the work force can never expect to do their work from home. If these public servants maintain their current rate of pay, will those who cannot work from home get an appropriate salary increase? Will this result in public servants striking for more pay?
Will life for us retirees and retirees of the future become untenable?
"Oh what a tangled web we weave."
The ludicrous notion of having to insert stage 2 light rail into the Canberra landscape is underlined by the "extensive mitigation measures" likely required to avoid heritage impacts ("Govt reveals timeline for building Woden light rail line", March 1).
Would the strong Commonwealth support for this project have anything to do with Katy Gallagher as Minister for Finance?
I am not particularly enamoured with the British royalty, nor the prospect of a visit to Canberra by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. However, it could have "fringe benefits". One of these is a tidier Australian capital city.
For a start, a royal visit could, and should, prompt a major improvement to the state of Morsehead Drive between Russell and the Majura Parkway, part of the route between the airport and Parliament House.
At present there are shoulder-high weeds and two metre tall saplings growing from the concrete median wall. The verges are festooned with litter. Hardly a sight to please royal eyes. If the government has any pride it will clean up this unsightly mess.
The recent obituary for Marion Halligan said that she attended Newcastle University, starting in 1956.
The history pedant in me feels obliged to point out that the University of Newcastle did not exist at that point. The University of NSW had a University College at Tighes Hill. It shared the existing campus of the technical college from 1951 until Parliament passed an Act in 1964, to create an independent university from 1965.
That was three years after Ms Halligan had moved to ANU. My father's academic career commenced at Tighes Hill and his degrees were awarded by UNSW.
I had childhood experience of that campus.
Chris Mobbs suggests (Letters, February 28) that President Joe Biden stop the supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel to help the citizens of Gaza.
Despite any possible short term relief, leaving Hamas in power in Gaza would be the worst outcome for Gaza's civilians.
Hamas harshly oppresses them, steals most international and humanitarian aid for its own purposes and callously uses them as human shields.
It has clearly threatened to keep attacking Israel and to repeat the atrocities of October 7.
This would only cause more wars, and more suffering for the citizens of both Gaza and Israel.
It's charming the concern the Israel Defence Force is now claiming to have for the orderly distribution of aid to the starving people of shattered Gaza.
Remarkably, their "solution" to Palestinians' civic chaos seems to have been to open fire.
The black-and-white aerial drone photos of the slaughter of desperate civilians at the food distribution point is eerily reminiscent of the famous "collateral murder" video Wikileaks famously decrypted and released before predictably being silenced.
Little is known so far about the backgrounds and political "leaning" directions of many of the recently announced ACT Liberals' 2024 election candidates . They might be from "all walks of life" as claimed by leader Elizabeth Lee but her painstaking efforts to make the party at least look a little bit more normal and unhitched from the religious right has taken a battering ("Liberal dissenters blast most 'extreme' VAD proposal", March 1).
The ACT opposition's deputy leader and her trusty henchman on the committee of inquiry into the current VAD bill have efficiently exposed the Liberals' unwillingness to clearly acknowledge and act on voters' strongly expressed wishes on this subject.
It is obvious that they are unable to address such legislation in far more collaborative, intelligent and humane ways that would improve the future provision of much-needed VAD support in the ACT. Instead, like their Liberal counterparts in the states, they seek to tie up participation and delivery arrangements in as many knots as possible.
The current opposition MLAs and their party's 2024 candidates have no principles to stand by on this matter either, since they would also be allowed a "cop out" conscience vote on any such social reform in the future.
All assembly members should be working constructively to deliver and vote for a more progressive and humane VAD bill mid-year without being swayed by personal beliefs and institutional religious intimidation.
What a brilliant move to get our Michelle Heyman to try out for the national soccer squad.
Tony Gustavsson should use her again as he did in Melbourne. Securing a goal or two early in the game immediately gives our team confidence and puts our opponents off.
Unless the opposing team looks like regaining the ascendancy at half-time, he can replace Heyman then as we have a lot of other talented players who need to stay match fit at top-level too.
Players who generally play well but make mistakes over a few games and a couple of long-serving members of the squad who exhibit less frequent passages of brilliance should not be selected for Paris.
The PM cleverly played up the chances of a Liberal win in the byelection in contrast to some Liberals who talked of a five per cent swing. Well played Albo.
Why, Frank Breglec (Letters, March 1), is Mr Barr "junketing" on an overseas trip to promote Canberra as a tourism destination? Surely it is part of a Chief Minister's job to do that. Wouldn't that be your view if Ms Lee ever becomes chief minister?
In 2017, former Australian prime minister's son Alex Turnbull was approached by a Chinese agent. We only get to hear about it in the news many years later. Isn't that rather strange?
Having been completely ineffective in stopping Israel from undertaking a mass slaughter of civilians and supplying Israel with munitions to kill and injure Palestinians and destroy their homes the US is dropping aid packages to Gaza knowing aid professionals say this is expensive and highly inefficient and unlikely to stop the famine.
Your editorial "Lessons for both parties from Dunkley" (March 4) critically says our PM's attendance at two concerts and socially mixing with wealthy people "strikes a jarring note" and he also broke promises. Rubbish. All he's done is change his mind, don't we all, watched a couple of musicians and is keeping in touch with significant people. And I usually vote for the other lot.
So we're getting ready for a "possible" visit by our Head of State ("Preparations ramp up for King Charles' visit to Canberra", March 4). Is Albo trying to pull off a "Swiftie"? Good luck with that.
What on earth to do with AMC should it close down? How about we use it as a space to incarcerate those entering the country illegally. Purpose built. We could then charge federal government for use of the site and the services provided. Everyone wins.
The "At a Glance" summary for the just completed cricket test match against New Zealand ("Spinner's perfect 10 undresses Black Caps", March 4) has Nathan Lyon and Glenn Phillips as the featured players in consecutive innings, but with their roles reversed: Phillips 71 and Lyons 4-43 (NZ 1st innings); then Lyons 41 and Phillips 5-45 (Aust 2nd innings). Has such ever happened before?
The ACT government has planted new gum trees along Kent Street following the footpath between Deakin and Hughes. Gum trees? Yes. The ones that drop branches. Whom should people sue when the inevitable deaths or injury occur?
I had a sardonic giggle at your correspondent's claim (Letters, March 4) that "China is free of influence from extremist environmental groups". Undoubtedly true. But I am not sure Australia should be seeking to emulate the practices of a corrupt and brutal oligarchy.
