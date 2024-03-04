Cynicism reaches new heights over tram timeline

If the more than 173 comments on The Canberra Times's report light rail to Woden won't be finished for at least another nine years - and at a massive cost - have already attracted are anything to go by community cynicism about the Barr-Rattenbury government is at a high.
With construction not forecast by the government to start until 2028 ahead of an assumed 2033 completion date, one reader was moved to write: "Five years to build 12 kilometres of light rail. [That's] 2.4 kilometres a year; 200 metres per month. All I can do is stand back and applaud."
One wonders what the builders of the first American transcontinental railway, who had to contend with hostile American Indian tribes, inhospitable deserts, and some of the toughest terrain on the planet would have made of a projection such as this - which could very well prove to be optimistic.
In spite of all the impediments they faced, and working with 19th century construction techniques, they managed to lay 3075 kilometres of track in just six years.
And then, of course, there is the cost to the ACT taxpayers. At a time when the government and the ACT Liberal opposition are arguing over whether or not the territory budget deficit is $782 million - as Mr Barr claims - or north of $1 billion as Ms Lee believes. The final bill is expected to top $1 billion dollars in today's money on best estimate.
The Liberals say it could blow out to as much as $8 billion.
The cost of light rail stage 2A, the 1.7km extension from the city to Commonwealth Park, will cost either $577 million or $800 million - depending on who you believe. That is $339 million per kilometre on the lowest estimate.
While this figure should be taken in isolation, given 2A has unique challenges, it is still an amazing amount of money for such a short stretch of track.
With work on stage 2A scheduled to start around the middle of this year, its proposed completion date of 2028 is crucial to the commencement of work on stage 2B. If, for any reason, stage 2A is hit with any significant delays the final completion date for the line to Woden will almost certainly be pushed back even further into the 2030s.
It seems increasingly likely the Royal Australia Navy will be taking delivery of locally manufactured nuclear submarines before Woden residents are able to catch a tram.
While the ACT government's original decision to commit to light rail in a bid to improve public transport connectivity for a rapidly growing city and to reduce commuter driven vehicle emissions was certainly defensible, there are obvious questions that need to be answered about the planning and development of stage 2.
Even with significant assistance from a friendly Albanese government, Canberrans are going to be asked to come up with billions of dollars over the next nine years for little immediate return.
Assuming everything goes to plan - and how often does that happen with an ACT government project - trams won't start running from Civic to Commonwealth Park for another four years. There won't be any trams from Woden to Civic for at least nine years. That's a long time to wait for a pay-off from a slow-burn project its critics see as a money pit.
While there may well be good reasons for the high cost and inordinate amount of time 2A and 2B are going to take, transparency has never been high on this government's agenda.
Given Canberrans are paying for this they deserve to know how stage 2 has been costed, what has determined the timeline for the build and what the cost-benefit ratio is.
