Heading to the movies? Check out what's new at Canberra cinemas

Directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde (Sound of Freedom), this film is set in New York City in 1889. Nun Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna, pictured), a new Italian immigrant, is greeted by disease, crime, and impoverished children. Facing sexism and anti-Italianism, she sets out to convince the hostile mayor (John Lithgow) to provide housing and healthcare for hundreds of orphaned children (and she didn't stop there).
In 2014, Bernard (Michael Caine), a navy veteran, stages a "great escape" from the coastal retirement home where he lives with his wife Irene (Glenda Jackson) to join fellow World War II veterans on a beach in Normandy for the D-Day landings' 70th anniversary. This was Jackson's final film before her death in 2023 and Caine, now 90, has said it's the last film for him. Based on a true story.
In director Molly Manning Walker's feature debut, teenagers Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce), Skye (Lara Peake), and Em (Enva Lewis) go to the Greek party resort of Malia for a post-exams period of partying. Tara is the remaining virgin of her group and, encouraged by her friends, is on a mission to change that. They meet a couple of boys who are staying nearby - does this mean a chance for more fun or a big risk?
When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement and things begin to turn sinister. Jessica finds out the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and he is very unhappy that she abandoned him. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare).
Denis Villeneuve's spectacular and beautifully made film, completing the adaptation of Frank Herbert's massive novel, is a sci-fi fantasy of great magnitude and quality that doesn't drag despite its length. We can only hope for more Dune films based on the sequels. Cris Kennedy
