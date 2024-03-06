Heading to the movies? Check out what's new at Canberra cinemas

In director Molly Manning Walker's feature debut, teenagers Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce), Skye (Lara Peake), and Em (Enva Lewis) go to the Greek party resort of Malia for a post-exams period of partying. Tara is the remaining virgin of her group and, encouraged by her friends, is on a mission to change that. They meet a couple of boys who are staying nearby - does this mean a chance for more fun or a big risk?