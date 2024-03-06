The Canberra Times
Heading to the movies? Check out what's new at Canberra cinemas

March 6 2024 - 12:00pm
Cabrini (M, 145 minutes):

A scene from Cabrini. Picture supplied
Directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde (Sound of Freedom), this film is set in New York City in 1889. Nun Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell'Anna, pictured), a new Italian immigrant, is greeted by disease, crime, and impoverished children. Facing sexism and anti-Italianism, she sets out to convince the hostile mayor (John Lithgow) to provide housing and healthcare for hundreds of orphaned children (and she didn't stop there).

