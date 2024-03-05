Times Past: March 6, 1979

ACT government housing tenants had their rents put up by 72 per cent in the three years ending March 6, 1979.
A story on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day 41 years ago said that, despite the frightening figure, the rental increase wasn't Australia's largest in the time period.
Government rents nationally increased by an average of 85 per cent in the three years, while private rents increased by 30 per cent.
"Private rents have increased by 19 per cent [in three years in Canberra]," the story said.
"The executive director of the Master Builders Association, Mr David Andrew, said a possible explanation for the increase in government rents was that it would put them closer to market rates, but it should be remembered that many government tenants were on lower incomes."
Local government rates and charges in Canberra had risen by 40.4 per cent - 2.9 per cent below the national average - in the three years.
Mr Andrew said the rise during the life of the Liberal government seemed paradoxical in view of the government's appeals to keep costs down to help fight inflation.
