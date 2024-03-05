The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Early mail: Raiders recruit tipped to make NRL debut when round-one team named

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders star Joe Tapine has tipped England international Morgan Smithies to make his NRL debut.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.