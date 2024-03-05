Early mail: Raiders recruit tipped to make NRL debut when round-one team named

Canberra Raiders star Joe Tapine has tipped England international Morgan Smithies to make his NRL debut.
Tapine felt Smithies would get picked at lock when Raiders coach Ricky Stuart named his team Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders open their 2024 NRL campaign against the Knights in Newcastle on Thursday night.
It's one of the most competitive pre-seasons in recent Raiders history with a raft of positions across the team up for grabs.
With Corey Horsburgh suspended for the opening two rounds, Tapine felt Smithies was likely to wear the No.13 jersey against the Knights.
There's also plenty of intrigue over who will partner halfback Jamal Fogarty at five-eighth, with Kaeo Weekes potentially ahead of Ethan Strange.
There's also spots at fullback, wing, centre, hooker and on the bench - with Jordan Rapana likely to wear the No.1 jersey.
Albert Hopoate was also a contender for fullback, as was Chevy Stewart, but he was also an option on the wing along with Xavier Savage and Nick Cotric.
There's a three-into-two battle for the dummy half roles, with Danny Levi, Tom Starling and Zac Woolford all hoping to claim the starting and bench hooker roles.
If possible there's an even tougher contest to claim a bench spot with Zac Hosking, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Pasami Saulo, Peter Hola and Hohepa Puru all in the mix for three spots - unless Stuart opted to go with a utility on the bench as well.
Smithies joined the Green Machine in the off-season after winning the English Super League title with Wigan last year.
The 23-year-old also made his England debut in 2023 and has been described as a typical hard-nosed Englishman who has also added some ball-playing to his game.
"I think Morgs [at lock]. I like what I've seen with him too," Tapine said.
"He's just one of those workhorses that does all the gritty work that probably the fans might not notice that we do.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."
More to come.
NRL ROUND ONE
Thursday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 8pm.
Potential Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Xavier Savage, 3. James Schiller, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Zac Hosking.
