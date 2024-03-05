ASEAN links are vital to our prosperity

Although it is 50 years since Australia was admitted as a "dialogue" member of ASEAN, and more than 40 years since Paul Keating highlighted the importance of finding security "in Asia" and not "from Asia", public awareness of the importance of our south-east Asian neighbours is abysmally low.
While millions "have been to Bali too" and luxuriate in resorts in Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia with regularity there is little real knowledge about, or interest in, the politics, economics and culture of these countries outside business, academic and diplomatic circles.
Many Australians would find it difficult to list the 10 full members of the Association of South-east Asian Nations. Some reports about this week's ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne have even inadvertently suggested Australia is one.
The full members are, for the record, Indonesia (256 million people), the Philippines (103.5 million), Vietnam (99 million), Thailand (65 million), Myanmar (51.5 million), Malaysia (31.5 million), Cambodia (15.5 million), Laos (6.5 million), Singapore (5.5 million), and Brunei (411,000).
East Timor and Papua New Guinea, with populations of 1.2 million and 7.4 million respectively, are candidates for membership and have "observer" status. China, Japan and South Korea make up the "ASEAN Plus Three Nation States".
With a combined population of 673.5 million people and a GDP of US$12 trillion the 10 full members are an economic powerhouse that will experience unprecedented growth in the next decade. GDP per capita now stands at US$17,528, well up from the turn of the century.
They are the fastest-growing market for Australian raw materials, goods, education services and green energy innovations between now and 2040.
Relationships between ASEAN member states, the "plus three", the East Asian Summit (Australia, India, New Zealand, Russia and the United States) and, to a lesser extent the 28 members of the ASEAN Regional Forum, which includes North Korea, are complex, often sensitive and occasionally fraught.
While, for example, the Philippines and Vietnam are at odds with Beijing over China's claims in the South China Sea, Malaysia - despite also being a close neighbour to the emerging superpower - has a different relationship.
Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim has made this clear. When asked to clarify criticism of US "Sinophobia" he said his country had been unjustly censured for giving "additional focus" to China.
"Trade investment is open and right now China seems to be the leading investor and trade[r] into Malaysia," he said. "[While] we remain to be an important friend to the United States ... Europe and ... Australia they should not preclude us from being friendly to one of our important neighbours, precisely China".
President Ibrahim, who is determined to keep Malaysia staunchly non-aligned, said if the West has problems with China it should not impose them on his country.
Mr Albanese, who reasserted "[our] security and prosperity are intertwined with those of south-east Asia" has been treading carefully in his dealings with the bloc, whose members, while they have many common interests, are often competitors and rivals.
His focus on economic engagement, the clean energy transition and educational partnerships during his meeting with President Ibrahim was quite nuanced.
The creation of the $2 billion fund to boost Australian investment in south-east Asia, which has been welcomed by the ASEAN leaders, will further strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with our immediate neighbourhood.
