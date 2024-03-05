Balloons go up, up but not too far away

The Academy Awards are on Monday, March 11 and it might be a good time to catch up on this year's nominees and revisit some past winners. Many will be found on streaming services but if you'd like to see a classic on the big screen, at Dendy Canberra on Sunday, March 10 at 1pm is One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975). This was the second of only three films to win the top five Oscars: best picture, director, actor, actress and (adapted) screenplay: the first was It Happened One Night (1934), the third was The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Based on Ken Kesey's novel, it centres on Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), a convict who pretends to be mentally ill so as to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital which he hopes will get him early release. But he comes up against the rigid regimen of Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), who dislikes his disruptive - though he'd say liberating - effect on the ward. See: dendy.com.au