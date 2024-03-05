The Canberra Times
Balloons go up, up but not too far away

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 6 2024 - 5:30am
What to do

On Patrick White Lawns, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular will take to the skies on Saturday, March 9 from about 6.15am. See the skies come alive with a kaleidoscope of colour and movement as the balloons gracefully ascend. Canberra Balloon Spectacular returns March 9-17.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

