Northbound lanes on Commonwealth Ave bridge closed after collision between car, motorcycle

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after a collision between a motorbike and a car on Commonwealth Avenue bridge in Parkes on Tuesday afternoon, an ESA spokesperson said.
All northbound lanes on the bridge have been closed and the public has been asked to avoid the area.
Traffic has been backed up to Kingston.
Emergency services were called at around 12.50pm, with ACT Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Services and police on scene.
An ESA spokesperson said the motorcyclist was being assessed by the ambulance service, as of 1.30pm.
