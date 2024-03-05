The Canberra Times
Northbound lanes on Commonwealth Ave bridge closed after collision between car, motorcycle

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 1:48pm
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after a collision between a motorbike and a car on Commonwealth Avenue bridge in Parkes on Tuesday afternoon, an ESA spokesperson said.

