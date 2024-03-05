Principals get better access to data to improve their schools

Public school principals will have access to a data dashboard as part of a new system to monitor and drive improvement in ACT schools.
Eighteen schools will trial a new student-centred improvement framework, which is a cycle that school leaders can use to identify student needs and to make a plan to improve.
The new framework was developed over one year with the input of 16 principals, Education Directorate senior executive Mark Huxley said.
"We've been able to look at the system-level data that we have and aggregate that and put it together in a way that school leaders can have easier access to information about students, about what's happening in their school, and so they can better guide their improvement focus and strategies," Mr Huxley said.
Mr Huxley would not say whether there would be firm targets and evidence-based strategies set by the directorate.
"I don't want to preempt any work that may come through the literacy and numeracy task force that's open at the moment that may have more to say on how we do that," he said.
"This is actually looking holistically at the school, making sure that they're focused on the right things to make sure that ... regardless of the strategies they are asked to implement, they can implement them successfully and with fidelity."
The framework replaces the one that has been in place since 2016.
The new data dashboard will be an internal SharePoint website that is only accessible to school leaders.
Mr Huxley said it was a shift away from focusing only on the five-yearly school reviews and towards ensuring strategies were having the desired impact on students.
"It's great that we know what best practices [are] but how do we know it is actually making a difference for kids in the classroom, every day, every week, every year?" he said.
Mount Rogers Primary School principal Felicity Levett was involved in the development of the tool.
She said it would help leaders better understand what the next steps were in reaching a particular goal.
"The wellbeing part is what I'm most passionate about and excited to see in action this year and get feedback on," Mrs Levett said.
"I'm very passionate about making sure students and communities know that they belong in a school and ... that they have a voice in their learning."
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the initiative was about having the best possible outcomes for public school students.
"By bringing together all of this data to create this framework, it's a bit like bringing a whole range of chapters within a book to tell a story and then to make an assessment at the end of that what is it that we can do even better?" Ms Berry said.
The framework will be rolled out to all ACT public schools in 2025.
