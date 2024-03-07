Historic all-female Basketball ACT leadership drives multimillion-dollar pitch

In the same week as International Women's Day, Basketball ACT has announced an all-female leadership duo to lead the charge in addressing the sport's lack of facilities in the capital.
At their annual general meeting, Michelle Hocking was elected to the position of president, the first time a woman has held the role in 30 years.
Her appointment also meant it was the first time Basketball ACT has boasted a female president and female chief executive officer - Nicole Bowles - at the helm.
Hocking has joined forces with Bowles in prioritising a continued push for more facilities, a decade-long mission of Basketball ACT with participation numbers at an all-time high and growing still.
"We are bursting at the seams," Hocking said.
"We've been working hard for a period of time with the ACT government to try and secure some funding for the expansion of Belconnen Basketball Stadium. That's going quite well, but that's not the full scope of our facility needs.
"Our clubs are also having difficulties in fit-for-purpose, accessible facilities for them to be able to train and to keep developing the sport."
It's understood that Basketball ACT is asking for a significant amount from the ACT government after Capital Football received a $29 million commitment for their Home of Football project.
"I don't think we're able to say what exact dollar figure we're looking at as we are in those negotiations. But it's a multi-million dollar facility that we're chasing," Bowles said.
"It'll be 1800 retractable seats, a show court stadium, three basketball courts, a new change rooms and new canteen front of house area, with car parking.
"As soon as we can start building, we want to be able to put a shovel in the ground. So we're keen for the government to go ahead, but appreciate that there's things that they need to do on their end as well.
"We've got a key strategic agenda to have four key hubs across Canberra from a facilities perspective. Three courts here at Belconnen are only going to help our current rate of growth," Bowles added.
"We saw a 36 percent increase in our community from 2022 to 2023, and we are expanding our numbers, and our spectators are growing as well."
Hocking has a long history working in basketball as a former Canberra Capitals and ACT representative coach, chair of the BACT High Performance Committee, WNBL Council member and BACT director and is thrilled to get to work.
"I'm really excited by the opportunity that it presents, both to myself and to the organisation," Hocking said.
"It shows that the organisation is growing and is definitely inclusive of our whole community, and it's more historic in our 75th year.
"Our board also has four female directors which is another first. The contribution many women make to our sport in leadership roles is invaluable and this reflects on us that we embrace that diversity in inclusiveness."
