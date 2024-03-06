'There's a lot of belief': Stuart backs young Raiders star to shine

Ethan Strange's keys to the Green Machine come without any pressure, only belief from Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
Strange will partner Jamal Fogarty in the halves for their season opener against the Knights in Newcastle on Thursday.
It will just be the 19-year-old's second NRL game as he takes over at five-eighth from Raiders great Jack Wighton.
Strange has won the battle with Kaeo Weekes for Canberra's No.6 jersey after one of the Raiders' most competitive pre-seasons ever.
But Stuart said Strange, like all young players, will need time to develop into his best self.
That doesn't mean he's not backing him to get the job done. Quite the opposite.
"Ethan's not lacking any confidence. He's a very mature young man, very talented footballer - but we're not going to see the best out of Ethan for a number of games," Stuart said after the captain's run on Wednesday.
"He needs 40 to 50 games under his belt like any other young boy.
"There's no pressure from myself on Ethan or any of our newer players, but I can tell you there's a lot of belief from myself."
Stuart said star prop Joe Tapine deserved his chance to captain Canberra in the absence of Elliott Whitehead (calf).
The Raiders coach felt vice-captain Fogarty had enough on his plate leading the team around the field without the extra burden of captaincy - although he'll likely fill that role whenever Tapine's having a rest on the bench.
Stuart said Whitehead's calf injury wasn't as bad as first thought and felt the former England international would only miss two to three weeks rather than the four to six first anticipated.
"He deserves it. It's a really good opportunity for Joe to take a lead role," he said of Tapine.
"It is a little bit different to just being a player.
"I've kept Jamal as vice-captain - he's got enough on his plate and he's doing a really good job for us at the moment.
"It'll be a good combination with him and Joe.
"I know Joe is very proud of the fact he's been named captain. It'll be good to see him run out and take charge."
Xavier Savage only played one NRL game last year, with several injuries curtailing his season.
He's back on the Raiders wing and Stuart was excited by the prospect of having his lightning pace out wide.
Stuart said post-Christmas had been Savage's best pre-season of his young career and pointed to Savage's good mate Sebastian Kris as a big influence on the 21-year-old back.
"He creates excitement. I've told you for a number of years he's a young Indigenous boy who had to find his feet," Stuart said.
"Post Christmas has been the best part of his off-season over the last two or three years he's been here.
"He's worked really hard and hard work gets you results.
"Sometimes a young boy has to realise his potential as well, but also have some belief in his potential.
"Seb Kris has been enormous for Xavier Savage over the past six weeks since Christmas."
The Raiders return to the scene of last year's finals exit, where they bowed out in extra time in the elimination final.
Stuart said that result had been a driving force ever since.
"We basically built our off-season off that game. I thought it was a wonderful game of courage," he said.
"We had a number of players who were out through injury and/or suspension.
"We had some bad luck in that game where things didn't go our way with the flow of football, and I thought we were very courageous.
"It was a great performance."
NRL ROUND ONE
Thursday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 8pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange from: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo, 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. James Schiller, 22. Trey Mooney.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Dylan Lucas, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange from: 14. Jack Cogger, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Kai Pearce-Paul, 18. Jed Cartwright, 19. Thomas Jenkins, 20. Will Pryce, 21. Brodie Jones, 22. Thomas Cant.
