Festival focuses on French female filmmakers

The timing of the 35th Alliance Francaise French Film Festival couldn't be better.
International Women's Day is on Saturday, March 9 and more than a third of the 41 films in this year's festival - opening on Thursday, March 7 - have been led by female filmmakers.
On International Women's Day the screenings begin with writer-director Katell Quillévéré's Along Came Love (10.30am), a romantic drama spanning decades that begins with a young single mother, Madeleine (Anas Demoustier) falling in love with a university student, Francois (Vincent Lacoste). Both of them have secrets.
Among the other films showing that day are Jeanne Henry's All Your Faces (3.45pm), a drama about the French restorative justice system, and writer-director-star Maiwenn's Jeanne Du Barry (8.10pm), inspired by the life of the rags-to-riches social climber who became the mistress of King Louis XV (Johnny Depp).
The festival opens on Thursday, March 7 with The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan (6.30pm, with other sessions during the festival). It's the first in a lavish two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas's novel about King Louis XIII's elite Musketeers of the Guard.
Its follow-up, The Three Musketeers: Milady, also has multiple sessions during the festival.
Closing the festival on April 2 at 6.30pm will be Second Round, in which demoted, disgraced journalist Nathalie Pove (Cécile de France), unexpectedly hauled back into current affairs to cover the upcoming presidential election, discovers secrets about the frontrunner she can't believe.
In Léa Domenach's comedy The President's Wife, French screen legend Catherine Deneuve plays Bernadette Chirac, who finds herself sidelined after tirelessly supporting her husband Jacques in his quest for the presidency. With the help of her chief of staff, she embarks on a campaign to restore her reputation and assert her role as first lady.
Divertimento, directed by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, is also based on a true story. Conductor Zahia Ziouani and her twin sister, cellist Fettouma Ziouani, despite the challenges posed by their gender and unprivileged beginnings, were able to succeed in the world of classical music.
Elia Rumpf won a Cesar Award for her performance in the title role of Marguerite's Theorem. Anna Novion's film is set in the world of elite academia at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris and follows a brilliant young mathematician who must find a balance between rationality and emotion.
Monika Chori's The Nature of Love looks into what happens when Sophia (Magalie Lépine Blondeau), a philosophy professor in a long-term relationship with a man who's more her best friend than lover, falls for someone else.
Writer/director Caroline Vignal and star Laure Calamy, who made the international success Antoinette in the Cévennes together, are back with the comedy Iris and the Men in which a happily married doctor whose sex life is lacking signs up to a dating app.
Maween does triple duty on Jeanne du Barry as writer, director and star. The film is freely inspired by the life of the rags-to-riches social climber who became the mistress of King Louis XV (Johnny Depp).
Writer-director Catherine Breillat's Last Summer is a taboo challenger, an erotic drama about Anne (Lea Drucker), who falls in love with her 17-year-old stepson.
Sidonie in Japan, directed by Elise Girard, stars another legend of French cinema, Isabelle Huppert, as a grieving widow who travels to Japan to promote a new translation of her debut novel.
Despite her grief, he is increasingly drawn to her publisher, Kenzo, and things become even more complicated she is visited by her husband's ghost.
And these are just some of the films on offer, showing that French cinema is as vibrant as ever.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.