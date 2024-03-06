The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT govt faces a massive credibility gap over light rail plan

By Letters to the Editor
March 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tuesday's editorial "Cynicism grows over tram timeline" (March 5) exposes a yawning credibility gap in the ACT government's plans for rapid transport to Woden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.