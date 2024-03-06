ACT govt faces a massive credibility gap over light rail plan

Tuesday's editorial "Cynicism grows over tram timeline" (March 5) exposes a yawning credibility gap in the ACT government's plans for rapid transport to Woden.
Your commentary was however optimistic regarding stage 2A's costs.
A combination of a savvy single supplier and a desperately naive buyer have meant that the ACT government has lost control of the project.
The main stage 2A contract with Canberra Metro was signed last December for $519 million. A $162 million contract to "interface" between stages 1 and 2A was also awarded to Canberra Metro, adding to $199 million the previous year to supply five more trams, expand the depot and retrofit batteries, all required by stage 2A.
Add to these various "augmentation deeds" and work orders with Canberra Metro valued at over $34 million, a separate $14 million for certification and $82 million for raising London Circuit, and the total is already $1.01 billion.
In addition a $93 million contract was awarded in 2021 to AECOM for general design work on Stage 2. And then there's an $85 million "Light Rail Technical Advisors Panel" contract. Layered on top is the Major Projects Canberra bureaucracy with over 260 full-time positions. It and its predecessor have been working on stage 2 since 2016 as a flagship project.
We'll be lucky to get out of stage 2A for $1.3 billion. All for 1.7 kilometres of track. And remember this is the easy part. The ACT government split the project because 2B was so complex.
Your editorial "Cynicism grows over tram timeline" (March 5) contrasted the Woden tram plans with the speedy construction of the USA transcontinental railway. This got me thinking.
How about you engage two contractors for the build, each starting at opposite ends of the line and meeting wherever they happen to reach. They get first dibs on developing any vacant land adjacent to track they lay.
When Ronald Biggs carried out the great train robbery in 1963 he and his mates took £2.6 million off the Royal Mail Train and then attempted to spend it.
In the great ACT Labor/Greens tram robbery we have the reverse. Our government is taking billions of dollars from us, including the $85.9 million that the federal government allocated towards the urgent upgrading of major roads and loading all the cash onto gold-plated trams for a select few.
Robin Hood, where are you when we need you?
Felicity Chivas writes (Letters, March 4) that hot chips are unhealthy and should therefore not be sold for the enjoyment of the patrons of the Dickson pool.
I'm not so sure that deep-fried potatoes are all that bad for you but, that aside, I find it hard to imagine a world without hot chips, fish and chips, French fries and potato fritters.
It might be getting close to the end of life as I and very many others know it.
Nick Georgalis from Gecon says the company's new Grande apartment complex on Allara Street will "help with the housing crisis" ("Construction begins on $300m city project", March 6).
He also says the development will "set a new standard for luxury living in the region".
It seems Mr Georgalis does not understand the nature of the current housing crisis. Self-evidently, building "exclusive" and "luxury" apartments does nothing to alleviate the housing crisis.
This project is in fact part of the problem. It diverts limited workers and resources from the construction of affordable dwellings.
The Albanese government is reportedly planning for a royal visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Yet Australian Labor governments appear to have given minimal recognition to the recent coronation.
There was not even a royal portrait or coronation scenes projected onto the Sydney Opera House even though there are frequent displays for other organisations and events.
Peter Dutton has confirmed that the opposition proposes up to six nuclear power plants for Australia. This defies common sense.
It ignores nuclear's enormous cost, long lead-in times and the lack of private investment. And nuclear waste remains toxic for many years.
Renewable storage through batteries and pumped hydro is much cheaper and quicker.
This proposal appears to be an effort to delay the phasing-out of fossil fuels even though the urgency is increasing year by year. The opposition should be condemned for its cynicism.
I am one of those who believe that private schooling should be self-funded.
If private schooling becomes too expensive and more students enter the public system, they would bring their tax allocation with them and boost and strengthen that system.
I am not sure it would increase the tax burden as Tony May (Letters, March 4) suggests.
Anyway, shouldn't we be striving for a more equitable society?
We have nearly 30 aged care facilities in Canberra. They are home to thousands of older Canberrans, many of whom struggle with mobility, vision, and hearing issues.
I don't understand why all schools have plenty of safe crossings but there are none, or very few, for aged care homes.
My relatives, who lived in Goodwin Ainslie, had the Ainslie shops on one side and Ainslie Football Club on the other.
Crossing the road safely to get to these and other community services was a nightmare due to the lack of pedestrian crossings.
This lack of basic infrastructure stops many people from venturing out and adds to their social isolation. Crossing the road can be terrifying.
The ACT government is not fulfilling its human rights obligations to build a community where everyone has the opportunity to meaningfully engage and thrive.
They need to ensure people with disabilities have equal and safe access to buildings, roads, transport, and public facilities.
The Barr government is happy to throw money at corporate projects - four brand spanking new crossings in Braddon - while ignoring quality of life matters for many of our most vulnerable.
It's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or worse.
I've read, and enjoyed, several of Marion Halligan's novels. I appreciate the local settings, but I'm not particularly interested in food, wine, clothes, gardening or France.
I can see that readers who are interested in these topics rate her novels higher than I do. However, I do have a large volume of her "collected" short stories. On the strength of this volume, in discussions/arguments about writers and Canberra, I have been known to declare that Canberra has Australia's greatest living short story writer: Marion Halligan.
Sadly, now, that is not so.
Sue Dyer (Letters, March 5) is wrong in branding all Liberals as being against Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD).
We are a "broad church" and if we individually differ upon certain points many support the general thrust of the local legislation, along with 80 percent of the local population, and accept the issue is a conscience vote for MLAs.
For myself, I am a member of, and a donor to, Death with Dignity. I appeared before an ACT committee in support (May 2018) and donated my email royalties from my book Twilight to the cause.
That's hardly "institutional religious intimidation".
If the ASIO Director-General is determined to "protect Australian sources and capabilities" why did he relate the story about the "traitor" who "sold out their country" to the media but won't name them?
It appears neither ASIO nor the AFP have any interest in pursuing the matter.
It appears to be a beat up by Mr Burgess in order to promote his organisation and to show that our $1 billion investment in the ASIO glass citadel on the shores of Burley Griffin was somehow valid.
These agencies have an enormous influence of international relations, trade and politics.
Maintaining credibility, especially with the public, parliament and trading partners is imperative.
Crowd control, Israeli-style. Hmmm ...
If Ozempic can cure us of our weak-willed tendency to stuff ourselves with poor quality food, it will benefit public health. Could the pharmaceutical companies now develop drugs to stop the over-consumption of polluting products, selfish and racist disregard for the suffering of distant others, and the preference for comforting misinformation rather than inconvenient truths.
I had cause to go to the ED at Canberra Hospital on Tuesday. I have been critical in the past of treatment I have received there. This time was very different. I was triaged promptly then saw a doctor who ruled out a whole slew of things, arranged some medication and then I was done. All in all a positive experience.
The ACT government is asking Canberrans for ideas on how to make City Hill more enjoyable. Given it is unwilling to do the obvious I suggest we the people cut down the dead and dying trees, reinstate the neglected garden, and pull out all the dead Scotch thistles. We could also find a home for the rough sleepers.
Why would we want to adopt nuclear when it is on the decline? Nuclear's share of global electricity generation has fallen from a peak of 17.5 per cent in 1996 to 9.2 per cent and reactor numbers have fallen from 442 to 413. As for small modular reactors, they are still only on the drawing board. The argument for renewables is obvious.
Actually, Paul E. Bowler, there is a fourth rule of espionage. It runs: "No matter how quiet the situation, an experienced intelligence analyst will always be able to discern a threat".
Rather than accept that people like Angus Taylor, and Sussan Ley are seriously out of their depth in the shadow cabinet, Peter Dutton has gone for a bit of deckchair shuffling in the hope no one will notice the Coalition boat is still sinking.
Thou shall not kill. Thou shall not lie. Thou shall not covet thy neighbour's ox (or land). Oh, and there are others who also have equal rights.
An obvious response to Meta would be to delete all those social media icons at the bottom of government websites. It is ludicrous that while some arms of Australian government are trying to deal with cyber (in)security the rest are pleading to be "liked" on foreign owned and controlled social media.
The increased prices for health insurance start on April 1. That should certainly be enough to tell you exactly what the companies think of their captive clientele.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.