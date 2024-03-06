Why we need to maintain zero tolerance on ref abuse

Without match officials, community sport would not survive.
Match officials are a significant, and highly valuable, component of community sport and of its front-line workers.
Invariably they bear the brunt of participants' frustrations while dealing with the ebbs and flows of sporting contests.
At face value, the disrespectful attitudes and treatment towards match officials by a small proportion of participants (e.g. players, coaches, spectators and club administrators) would be considered as bullying and harassment in nearly all other settings in life. People who seek to disrespect match officials should ask themselves - "would I like myself or my family members to be treated this way?"
Abuse of match officials include personal choice moments, such as:
Rarely, if ever, do these moments achieve the desired outcome of match officials changing their decisions or interpretation of a rule/law. They can, however, have an impact on whether people continue giving their time and effort to being a match official.
It would be valuable for people to reflect on: what situations in life are better when people are harangued or denigrated rather than encouraged or supported?
Match officials operate in a setting that is often about the pursuit of winning. It would be invaluable if all participants knew how to accept:
Nowadays sporting organisations need to devote considerable resources towards attracting and retaining match officials, examples of this support include:
All community sports place a high priority on attracting, developing and retaining match officials through training, mentor support and feedback to ensure they can do the job to the best of their ability.
The retention of match officials is challenging - made more difficult when they are abused and feel unsafe at a sporting contest. Every participant can contribute to an environment that encourages match officials to keep turning up, week-in and week-out. No match officials will mean no community sport.
READ MORE:
The reality is that the role of a match official is best learnt on the job - with a blend of trained and intuitive attributes. It requires decision making on the run along with a solid understanding and interpretation of myriad rules/laws. The defining qualities are often judgement and consistency, which are subjective elements.
Importantly, the role also enables these officials to be part of a community group.
The notion of zero tolerance for abuse towards match officials is not unreasonable. Raising the issue of awareness is important for addressing the negative behaviour and/or abuse directed at them. Using the terms "zero tolerance" and "abuse" help raise awareness, albeit in a rather dramatic way.
All sports organisations do have mechanisms for providing constructive feedback on officials' performance.
Community sport club officials should be using these opportunities to good effect.
Match officials (referees, umpires, timekeepers, touch judges) do have a tough job. This is not to say they are infallible, but it is about protecting those people who are prepared to facilitate community sporting contests and therefore will always be vital to community sport.
Sport has a great capacity to:
Match officials are part of this valuable mix.
Leadership in gaining shared responsibility for community cohesion and togetherness has many dimensions. For sport, this is when coaches, managers, club officials and parents can provide good role modelling. Using teachable moments can help others find better ways to:
Ultimately, we believe that it should be everyone's responsibility who is involved in community sport to ensure that all sporting places are safe, respectful, and welcoming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.