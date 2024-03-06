Lizards not worthy of housing, Labor?

Canberra desperately needs more homes. But this week, ACT Labor has argued that as a community we must choose either housing or the environment - not both.
The truth is we can have both. In fact, we are going to need both for the sake of our continued sustainability as a city.
Labor pitting housing and the environment against each other only serves to highlight the flaws in the current long-term vision for a better city.
It seems that the environment will always come second with Labor.
The Planning Minister has argued that that the Stromlo Reach call-in this week took the right balance between considering the environment and housing.
The problem is, there is no such thing as "striking a balance" when it comes to degrading the environment.
Nature doesn't negotiate.
When you make concessions - and justify destroying endangered habitat - you undermine our entire ecosystem and take part in the slow destruction of our planet.
We have already done this far too much. That's why we are in an extinction crisis. We have run out of environment to trade off.
This development will see 51 apartments built on top of habitat for the endangered pink tail worm lizard. Canberra is one of the only remaining areas which harbours such precious and endangered creatures.
The environmental conditions attached to the approval are themselves a testament to this vulnerability. This developer is being asked to move every single lizard it finds in the development area, and relocate them to restored habitat over the fence.
This situation is a clear demonstration of how the environment is poorly factored into planning and development decisions.
It is a piecemeal approach that struggles to consider the cumulative impact of sacrificing bits of habitat here and there. It also assumes that moving or replacing species, and restoring degraded habitat, give like for like outcomes.
It's all too easy become detached from the impact developments like these have when we talk of species you've probably never even heard of before.
But if we're going to start taking the environmental collapse of our planet seriously, we're going to have to start to realise that it takes every species in our ecosystem to make our planet work.
We're not asking for all new developments to scrapped. We're not even saying that this specific development should be scrapped. We're simply asking the minister to follow standard procedures which allow transparency and scrutiny on planning decisions.
The ACT Greens support the right for communities to appeal planning decisions - taking the decision into the minister's hands removes these rights.
This doesn't have the be the way we develop our city.
The Greens plan for housing will deliver more homes than this environmentally destructive development in Denman Prospect - and our plan will do it faster.
It will take three to five years before the development at Stromlo Reach sees any Canberran moving into a home.
Focusing on infill and building within our current city borders is an option that would deliver more homes for Canberrans right now.
Our plan will deliver Canberrans with more choice through duplexes, medium-sized homes and townhouses.
These homes will already be close to public transport, shops, and community centers. More importantly, these homes won't come at the expense of our bush capital.
We need a systemic plan to fix the housing crisis, and to fix housing affordability through direct government intervention - not a piecemeal project like Stromlo Reach.
