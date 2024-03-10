Walking together with every child to achieve their best Advertising Feature

At St Benedict's everyone is welcome and the school is a place of belonging. Picture supplied

St Benedict's is a warm, vibrant and welcoming learning community where students feel a strong sense of belonging, reach their fullest potential, and discover their love of learning.

This small school enables every child to be uniquely known, appreciated and nurtured.

They are proud to educate children from a wide variety of backgrounds. They are a school for all.

At St Benedict's, the highly qualified and dedicated staff provide a safe and caring learning environment that promotes high expectations and strong personal growth.

The teaching and learning programs are driven by educational research, high-impact teaching practices and knowing the students.

This provides your child with the very best opportunity to learn and thrive in a challenging and supportive environment.

The school says they walk with every child to help them achieve their best.

There is a strong focus on literacy and numeracy, and the school provides numerous opportunities for students to be involved in various co-curricular activities, such as Mini Vinnies, band, and clubs.

Student leaders are also an inherent and valued voice within the organisation of the school.

At St Benedict's, they work closely with you to assist your child to become:

articulate and compassionate;

creative in thinking

respectful in relationships

confident of self

an effective collaborator

skilled communicator

and steward of their world.

If you would like to learn more about this wonderful school, you are invited to call or visit the school to discuss your child's education.

There are places for all grades in 2024 and kindergarten places for 2025 and beyond.

The good news is enrolment is easy.



You can visit stbenedicts.act.edu.au to learn more about the school, and find details on open days and school tours.