What COVID means for you this winter

We are a long, long way from the pandemic. It sometimes seems like just a bad memory of another age.
But the accursed COVID bug has not actually gone away.
Cunningly, it still mutates to find ways around our defences - and winter is approaching when infections of all kinds tend to rise.
Nobody knows for sure these days how many have caught it because people get COVID and stay home without notifying doctors. Some people with a mild attack even continue to work from home.
But the latest figures, as of last Friday, had 19 sufferers in hospital in the ACT, one of them seriously ill.
And one person died from it in the first week of March, taking the number of deaths in the ACT in the four years since the virus struck to 305.
In Australia, Friday's figures had 1018 people in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care. Three people died in the week across the Australia (the one in the ACT and two people in Tasmania).
The pandemic started just over four years ago, at the beginning of 2020.
The country's first confirmed case was on January 25 when a man who had returned from Wuhan in China tested positive.
In the four years, there have been 252,075 confirmed cases in the ACT - but that is probably way short of the real number because we now catch and don't ruffle the authorities and report it - as we don't with flu.
It doesn't go away in summer. There are waves of it at different times of year. New variants of the virus come and the numbers spike, and then diminish as people recover or, very, very occasionally, pass away.
COVID doesn't quite operate like flu. It's more virulent so it travels very easily between the northern hemisphere and Australia. We tend to catch quickly what they've caught - like COVID's latest variant.
But even though we have had waves of it in summer, winter is still better for the virus - and worse for us.
"We do tend to get a bit of a wave in winter, mainly because of people spending more time indoors, and more COVID being picked up in hospital patients," Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, said.
"People go into hospital for a respiratory or heart condition, and get diagnosed with COVID while they are there.
"If you add to that the high percentage of people who are under-vaccinated, and the potential for a new subvariant, it could be a nasty winter for COVID-19."
We should - but we should not be frightened or panicky.
While COVID hasn't gone away, it has become less severe: vaccines are changed by clever scientists to combat new variants; scientific knowledge increases; immunity also increases as more people have caught COVID in the past (though there remains a worrying reluctance to get booster jabs).
Professor Catherine Bennett of Deakin University told The Canberra Times that the impact seemed to be lessening.
"Winter last year was better than the winter before. We are seeing a reduced impact each year," she said.
There are new variants but they tend to be less vicious than the early ones. A recent one to watch is known as "Pirola" which was first reported in Denmark.
"It has continued to evolve. And we may see it play a much bigger role in Australia in 2024," a group of scientists at the University of New South Wales wrote.
Other variants of Omicron have also cropped up.
One (BA.2.87.1) has only been found so far in South Africa and South East Asia, according to Professor Esterman. It may head our way.
The big message is: don't think COVID has been beaten so you don't need a defence against it.
Older people and those with weaker immune systems remain vulnerable.
The official Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has just updated its advice on who should get a booster:
And it suggested that younger adults should get their booster at the same time as they get their flu shot.
Professor Esterman is dismayed at the public response to exhortations from experts.
"The problem is that they can recommend all they like, but only 34 per cent of people aged 75 and over got a booster in the last six months, and only 20 per cent of those aged 65 to 74," he said.
"In other words, our most vulnerable group are very much under-vaccinated, which explains why the majority of people in hospital with COVID or dying from it are elderly.
"We really do need to get better messaging out there to vulnerable people about the need to get an updated booster shot, and to mask up when necessary.
"We should also be encouraging people to stay home if they have respiratory symptoms, or at least wear a face mask if they go out."
The official advice is:
