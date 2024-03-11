Empowering and inspiring students towards excellence Advertising Feature

St John Paul II College students enjoy state-of-the-art facilities in a very modern, and beautiful campus. Picture supplied

St John Paul II College is a dynamic and high-performing secondary College in the Gungahlin community of Canberra, providing a Catholic education for young men and women from Years 7 to 12.

As a member of the Canberra and Goulburn Archdiocese, teachers use proven evidence-based approaches and students are taught new concepts, and engage in regular reviews of their learning.

Students here are encouraged to take advantage of all that is on offer and to engage in the many opportunities for social justice and charitable works, leadership, sport, and co-curricular activities.

The College's core values of justice, peace and courage permeate all of their endeavours and inspire them to seek excellence in all that they do.

As a Catholic school, they provide family values, inspired by the life and message of Jesus, in an atmosphere of care and nurture.

The student mentoring program provides a clear contact between home and school and an ongoing coaching model for students' ongoing improvement.

All students are encouraged to explore and deepen their spirituality with a program of retreats and reflection days.

This is coupled with a wellbeing approach that is tailored to the age and stage of student development and is delivered in a well-developed house system.

The College has enjoyed excellent results in their Year 12 senior certificates and with a mean ATAR of 78.2 for 2023, their commitment to academic excellence is plain to see.

More than 11 per cent of the Year 12 cohort achieved an ATAR above 95, 23 per cent an ATAR over 90, and 45 per cent an ATAR over 80. With these results, it is clear that staff and students are dedicated to their growth in learning.

Students who engaged in an accredited pathway achieved similarly excellent outcomes, with a suite of vocational education subjects continuing to grow and opportunities for traineeships and apprenticeships a solid part of the senior offerings.