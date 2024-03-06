Work to resume on new Defence Housing project

Construction of a new Defence Housing Australia estate is due to begin soon, after a local builder was appointed for the project.
Canberra-based construction company Projex will build 30 new homes in Campbell for Australian Defence Force members and their families.
Work on the Academy Close estate is slated to begin in August and the homes are expected to be completed in late-2025.
The National Capital Authority approved the development plans in 2020 however work halted in May 2021 due to supply chain issues during COVID-19.
To mark the resumption of work, Defence Housing Australia and Projex representatives hosted a sod-turning ceremony on Wednesday.
Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite, who was also in attendance, said Academy Close would be a "significant enhancement" to Defence Housing's ACT portfolio.
"The development offers modern amenities expected by today's service people," he said.
"It's fantastic that our members will be able to live in a central location, close to their quarters and the CBD."
The estate will include three- and four-bedroom townhouses across a 2.75-hectare site on Academy Close, off Truscott Street.
The 30 townhouses will replace 22 ageing dwellings that Defence acquired in 1985. The homes were demolished in 2020 as they were no longer compliant with Australia Defence Force housing standards.
Defence Housing general manager service delivery Brett Jorgensen said recent progress at the site put it on track for a 2025 delivery.
"This development is tailored to meet the unique needs of our valued Defence community and underscores our commitment to providing secure, modern and supportive living environments for our members," he said.
It's the largest residential project for local builder Projex, and the group's first major Defence Housing contract.
Projex director of residential Peter Knowles said about 80 full-time workers would be on site daily during the 18-month project.
"The project is going to be great for the community, it's going to provide a lot of employment in the residential construction industry that's needed at the moment," he said.
The Academy Close homes will follow ecologically sustainable design principles to ensure the properties are energy efficient.
Designed by AMC Architecture, the homes will cater to different band levels. They will include 25 two-storey dwellings, including the commandant's residence, and five single-storey homes.
Defence Housing has another project underway in Coombs, which will include 83 townhouses once complete.
Work on the project, known as The Crossing, halted in early 2023 after the contracted construction group, PBS Building, went into administration.
Monarch Building Solutions was appointed to take over the project, which is more than 60 per cent complete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.