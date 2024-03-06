Brumbies star returns and could find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war

Darcy Swain could find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war as the Test-capped lock prepares to make his Super Rugby comeback on home turf.
Swain is poised to return to the ACT Brumbies' starting XV after recovering from a knee injury to face the Western Force at Canberra Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Force launched an audacious bid to lure Swain to Perth in November with Brumbies officials conceding the club may struggle to hold onto the 26-year-old.
Swain is part of an all-star cast of locks at Brumbies headquarters with Cadeyrn Neville and Nick Frost contracted with the club until the end of 2025, while ACT officials are keen to retain rising star Tom Hooper beyond this season.
It could leave Swain as the odd man out with rival suitors already showing an interest in one of the best lineout jumpers in Australian rugby.
Swain made his comeback from injury for the Brumbies Runners side on Sunday in wins over the Australian under 20s and Sydney University at the AIS.
His return to the Super Rugby scene will see him partner Frost in the starting side, with Neville on the bench after passing concussion protocols following a sickening collision in last week's 34-point loss to the Waikato Chiefs.
Tom Hooper shifts into the back row alongside Luke Reimer with Rob Valetini named at No.8. Charlie Cale has been ruled out with an injury suffered against the Chiefs.
Tamati Tua will start for the first time this season with Ollie Sapsford reverting to the bench, while Klayton Thorn returns to the matchday 23 at the expense of Harrison Goddard.
