The College Captains of MacKillop, Harry Angus and Avari Petersen. Pictures supplied

As Canberra's largest secondary school, St Mary MacKillop College can stay true to its mission to be a Catholic school for all, providing all kinds of students - who possess a range of talents, interests, and backgrounds - with a Catholic pathway for Years 7-12.

MacKillop has all the advantages a large school can provide: lots of different people to be friendly with, a wide range of curriculum options, extensive facilities, great teachers, and plenty of sport and co-curricular choices.

The two-campus structure mean students enjoy an environment where they are known, understood, and can navigate their way through the adolescent years with encouragement and support.

Students working together in the co-ed environment.

"We think that any students or staff members who are thinking about joining our school will really enjoy the MacKillop experience." - Harry Angus and Avari Petersen

According to the College Captains Harry Angus and Avari Petersen, these advantages have made their time at MacKillop rich and valuable.

"We feel very lucky to have attended MacKillop," they said.

"We are a school that has something for everyone - amazing people, really good teachers, a supportive and welcoming environment, and we have had so many opportunities during our time here."

College Principal Mr Michael Lee said his favourite aspect of the school was the respectful working relationships between students and teachers.

A teacher working with a student at MacKillop.

"The best thing about MacKillop is its teaching staff and the way they seek to get the best out of their students," Mr Lee said.

"Our teachers are passionate about the school's vision, well-qualified, and firmly believe that each student has a right to learn, to be challenged intellectually, and to be given opportunities that broaden their experiences and perspectives."

As a co-educational school, MacKillop can truly be a school for all. Boys and girls learn together, promoting collaboration, a mutual respect for gender difference, and a learning community that best reflects the society its students belong to and are being prepared to lead.

Enrolments are now being accepted for the 2025 school year. There will be an Open Night on May 6 and Try MacKillop Day on May 10.