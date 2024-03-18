As Canberra's largest secondary school, St Mary MacKillop College can stay true to its mission to be a Catholic school for all, providing all kinds of students - who possess a range of talents, interests, and backgrounds - with a Catholic pathway for Years 7-12.
MacKillop has all the advantages a large school can provide: lots of different people to be friendly with, a wide range of curriculum options, extensive facilities, great teachers, and plenty of sport and co-curricular choices.
The two-campus structure mean students enjoy an environment where they are known, understood, and can navigate their way through the adolescent years with encouragement and support.
"We think that any students or staff members who are thinking about joining our school will really enjoy the MacKillop experience."- Harry Angus and Avari Petersen
According to the College Captains Harry Angus and Avari Petersen, these advantages have made their time at MacKillop rich and valuable.
"We feel very lucky to have attended MacKillop," they said.
"We are a school that has something for everyone - amazing people, really good teachers, a supportive and welcoming environment, and we have had so many opportunities during our time here."
College Principal Mr Michael Lee said his favourite aspect of the school was the respectful working relationships between students and teachers.
"The best thing about MacKillop is its teaching staff and the way they seek to get the best out of their students," Mr Lee said.
"Our teachers are passionate about the school's vision, well-qualified, and firmly believe that each student has a right to learn, to be challenged intellectually, and to be given opportunities that broaden their experiences and perspectives."
As a co-educational school, MacKillop can truly be a school for all. Boys and girls learn together, promoting collaboration, a mutual respect for gender difference, and a learning community that best reflects the society its students belong to and are being prepared to lead.
Enrolments are now being accepted for the 2025 school year. There will be an Open Night on May 6 and Try MacKillop Day on May 10.
Daramalan College is a co-educational independent Catholic secondary school established by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSCs) in 1962.
All aspects of the college are underpinned by the MSC ethos, to be on Earth the Heart of God.
The College's strong emphasis on social justice and a spirit of family has at its heart a focus on ensuring that all members of the Daramalan community are valued and supported especially in times of need.
The College offers a comprehensive and diverse academic, pastoral, spiritual, vocational, sporting and cultural education to prepare competent and confident young adults for the world beyond school.
At Daramalan, a holistic approach to education enables it to provide something for everyone. The College's House and Pastoral structures ensure that all students are known, and their potential is nurtured.
As a community that inspires learning, nurtures potential and is strong in faith, they place a high value on providing quality and authentic learning opportunities for all students, with growth being our key focus.
Students here achieve excellent academic results and have a reputation for being well prepared for further study or employment after completing school.
The formal curriculum is supported by the College's outstanding facilities in Science, STEM, the Performing Arts and Hospitality enabling students to successfully follow a range of pathways including the study of a variety of vocational qualifications across a number of subject areas.
Complementing the academic curriculum and forming another pillar of the holistic approach of the College are our outstanding and diverse co-curricular programmes.
From the six weekend sports offered; performing arts in the form of award-winning theatre and drama productions, dance, music including bands, ensembles and choir; a STEM program incorporating a VEX Robotics club and a partnership with the CSIRO and universities through the CREST program; debating, mock trial, creative writing; through to the student-led committees in the areas of environment, social justice, and liturgy; and academic competitions across a number of disciplines including science and languages.
There is certainly something for everyone at Daramalan. A community that inspires learning, nurtures potential and is strong in faith.
At Merici College every child is known, and that is what makes them unique.
Merici is a Catholic College for young women in Years 7 to 12, which was established in 1959.
The College is an authorised IB World School for the Middle Years Programme and the Diploma Programme. IB World Schools share a common philosophy - a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education - the colleges believes it is important for their students.
The MYP is mapped to the Australian Curriculum, and the College also offers BSSS certifications.
Merici provides an engaging educational environment designed to challenge students to take risks within and beyond the classroom to achieve individual academic excellence.
Merici College is a welcoming community where authentic relationships are nurtured and where dignity and integrity are affirmed.
They seek to foster within their students a life-long love of learning, where each young woman is given the opportunity to grow spiritually, physically, emotionally and intellectually in order to make a positive contribution to society.
The excellent outcomes for their students are a culmination of striving to live out their mission:
"Merici empowers women to love life, have hope, be faithful and build futures more wondrous than they dare to dream'. We recognise and celebrate Christ's presence in ourselves, each other and in our community."
You can be introduced to life at Merici College during the open day on Wednesday, May 8. The Talk and Tour provides future students and their families with the opportunity to join the Principal and current students and participate in a student-led school tour.
St John Paul II College is a dynamic and high-performing secondary College in the Gungahlin community of Canberra, providing a Catholic education for young men and women from Years 7 to 12.
As a member of the Canberra and Goulburn Archdiocese, teachers use proven evidence-based approaches and students are taught new concepts, and engage in regular reviews of their learning.
Students here are encouraged to take advantage of all that is on offer and to engage in the many opportunities for social justice and charitable works, leadership, sport, and co-curricular activities.
The College's core values of justice, peace and courage permeate all of their endeavours and inspire them to seek excellence in all that they do.
As a Catholic school, they provide family values, inspired by the life and message of Jesus, in an atmosphere of care and nurture.
The student mentoring program provides a clear contact between home and school and an ongoing coaching model for students' ongoing improvement.
All students are encouraged to explore and deepen their spirituality with a program of retreats and reflection days.
This is coupled with a wellbeing approach that is tailored to the age and stage of student development and is delivered in a well-developed house system.
The College has enjoyed excellent results in their Year 12 senior certificates and with a mean ATAR of 78.2 for 2023, their commitment to academic excellence is plain to see.
More than 11 per cent of the Year 12 cohort achieved an ATAR above 95, 23 per cent an ATAR over 90, and 45 per cent an ATAR over 80. With these results, it is clear that staff and students are dedicated to their growth in learning.
Students who engaged in an accredited pathway achieved similarly excellent outcomes, with a suite of vocational education subjects continuing to grow and opportunities for traineeships and apprenticeships a solid part of the senior offerings.
The College may still be only 10 years old, but they are proud of the wisdom that resides within their student body.
St Benedict's is a warm, vibrant and welcoming learning community where students feel a strong sense of belonging, reach their fullest potential, and discover their love of learning.
This small school enables every child to be uniquely known, appreciated and nurtured.
They are proud to educate children from a wide variety of backgrounds. They are a school for all.
At St Benedict's, the highly qualified and dedicated staff provide a safe and caring learning environment that promotes high expectations and strong personal growth.
The teaching and learning programs are driven by educational research, high-impact teaching practices and knowing the students.
This provides your child with the very best opportunity to learn and thrive in a challenging and supportive environment.
The school says they walk with every child to help them achieve their best.
There is a strong focus on literacy and numeracy, and the school provides numerous opportunities for students to be involved in various co-curricular activities, such as Mini Vinnies, band, and clubs.
Student leaders are also an inherent and valued voice within the organisation of the school.
At St Benedict's, they work closely with you to assist your child to become:
If you would like to learn more about this wonderful school, you are invited to call or visit the school to discuss your child's education.
There are places for all grades in 2024 and kindergarten places for 2025 and beyond.
The good news is enrolment is easy.
St Benedict's looks forward to welcoming you and sharing how they can help your child.