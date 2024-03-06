The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies veteran determined to lay foundation for future Indigenous players

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 7 2024 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead has declared his desire to finalise the establishment of the franchise's Indigenous Pathways Program after signing a one-year contract extension with the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.