Brumbies veteran determined to lay foundation for future Indigenous players

ACT Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead has declared his desire to finalise the establishment of the franchise's Indigenous Pathways Program after signing a one-year contract extension with the club.
The 30-year-old has been instrumental in establishing the Brumbies' First Nations programs. While it has not been all smooth sailing, the franchise has made significant gains in providing new opportunities for Indigenous players.
Muirhead has been at the forefront of that process and has worked closely with figures inside and outside the club to ensure it sets up young First Nations boys and girls for success on and off the field.
The winger recognises he is approaching the end of his career and conceded there were times in the past year in which he felt his next contract would be overseas.
But a pair of individual goals on the field and a desire to fine tune the Indigenous program led to Muirhead re-signing.
"At Super Rugby level I've prided myself on being a one-club man and with the [British and Irish] Lions tour next year and to potentially get to 100 caps, they're a couple of factors in sticking around.
"The other one is the Indigenous Pathways Program. I'm hoping by the time I'm finished playing at the Brumbies, it is set up and running smoothly. The first two years has been a process of working out the best model, hopefully in the next 12 to 24 months we can get to where we want to be."
Muirhead's new contract comes as the Brumbies confirm emerging flanker Luke Reimer has signed a two-year extension with the club, as first reported by The Canberra Times last month.
The 23-year-old was a standout in the team's season-opening win over the Melbourne Rebels a fortnight ago and is determined to help the side rebound against the Western Force on Saturday.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham has made a handful of changes to the side that fell to the Waikato Chiefs 46-12 last weekend, with Tamati Tua replacing Ollie Sapsford at inside centre. Charlie Cale has been ruled out with injury, prompting a forward pack reshuffle.
Darcy Swain returns from a knee injury at lock, with Tom Hooper moving to blindside flanker and Rob Valetini shifting to No.8.
Klayton Thorn has also returned to the side as substitute scrumhalf, with Harrison Goddard dropping out of the 23.
Former ACT scrumhalf Nic White will return to Canberra for the first time as a Western Force player and will partner Ben Donaldson in the halves.
The clash is the Brumbies' first home game of the year and officials are hopeful for a big crowd on a sunny afternoon.
The franchise will also pay tribute to long-time volunteer and club legend Garry "Quinzo" Quinlivan who died in October.
The players have spent the past few months interacting with the Canberra community in order to strengthen their ties with casual and dedicated fans, with Muirhead and Reimer attending Ben Alexander's Running for Resilience on Wednesday night.
"We get quite a bit of enjoyment out of giving back," Reimer said. "I was part of the Gift of Life walk around the lake the other day, we do some work with Ronald McDonald House so it's good to get to these community events."
Previously used as a specialist finisher, Reimer has been named to start in the No.7 jersey for the third-straight week.
It's a role he's determined to make his own, with the long-term goal to step up into the Test arena.
"It would mean the world," he said. "I've always wanted to be a Wallaby since I started playing footy, it's every kid's dream. If it comes through, I'd take it with both hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.