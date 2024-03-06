Trump-Biden contest will test US voters

With the results of the Super Tuesday US primaries all but done it seems inevitable, barring illness, acts of God or judicial intervention, Americans will have to endure a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump this November.
While Nikki Haley, the last Republican standing in the battle against Trump, made up some ground Super Tuesday's results were a landslide for the former president.
Biden is also effectively unchallenged in his campaign to be named as the Democratic candidate.
The one unanswered question seems to be why two fine old gentleman, who are both now well past the age where most chaps with their resources would be happy to sit back and relax on a golf cart on their way to the 19th hole, are so keen to go to the mat for what is arguably one of the most challenging jobs on the planet. While the perquisites are nice the hours are long and it doesn't even pay that well.
That said, the question neither President Biden nor Trump seem to be asking themselves, is whether or not they are actually the best candidates for the position their parties could proffer, and if they shouldn't consider stepping aside to make way for an injection of new blood.
Regardless of who wins this November it is definitely going to be a case of "back to the future via a blast from the past".
To put it into perspective, the closest Australia could ever come to what is happening in the US right now would be if, in 2025, John Howard was to lead the Liberals and Paul Keating was to lead the ALP in a rerun of the 1996 election just over 28 years ago. Howard, after all, is a spritely 84 and Keating, at 80, is almost a spring chicken in comparison.
This is definitely a case of, as the saying goes "only in America".
That said, a large chunk of the American voting public has spoken and it appears these are the candidates the country - and by default the rest of the world which has a lot of skin in this game - has to have. That was underscored by the US Supreme Court's unanimous decision this week to overturn a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Donald Trump from that state's primary.
While that ruling was greeted with much gnashing of teeth by the Trump haters, whose numbers are legion, it is hard to disagree with it.
The Supreme Court effectively found that Colorado had been guilty of judicial overreach in that it had attempted to bar an individual from contesting a federal office.
All nine justices expressed the view that if the Colorado ruling had been allowed to stand it would have set the precedent for a "chaotic state by state patchwork" of who could run for president or not.
The Colorado decision to bar Trump from contesting the primary was made on the grounds that he was an insurrectionist who had incited and supported the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol building.
Mr Trump has repeatedly defended his actions on that day. He has not been convicted in relation to them.
The upshot of the ruling is that it is up to the people; not state legislators or the judiciary, to choose their political leaders. This is as it should be.
The best way for the Democrats to stop Trump from returning to the White House is to mobilise their base in sufficient numbers to beat him fair and square come November.
Whether or not President Biden, who is coming under increasing scrutiny about his cognitive ability and is yet to announce a running mate, is the best pick to lead that charge remains to be seen.
He would, after all, be 85 by the end of a second term. A vote for Joe Biden could well be a vote for the vice-president.
