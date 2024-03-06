The Canberra Times
Trump-Biden contest will test US voters

By The Canberra Times
March 7 2024 - 5:30am
With the results of the Super Tuesday US primaries all but done it seems inevitable, barring illness, acts of God or judicial intervention, Americans will have to endure a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump this November.

