Former top prosecutor's new job revealed

The University of Canberra has defended its decision to hire the ACT's former top prosecutor after he came under heavy criticism for the handling of the Parliament House rape trial.
Former ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold is convening an online course for postgraduate students about the law of evidence.
A university spokesperson confirmed that Mr Drumgold was a casual employee of the faculty of business, government and law.
"He delivered the evidence law unit as part of the Canberra Law School's Juris Doctor course," the spokesperson said.
"The university's school of law employs professionals from across the sector to deliver quality education programs that provide our students with the relevant qualifications and skills to enter the workforce on graduation."
The course is being offered twice this year, from January 15 and from October 21.
Mr Drumgold resigned as director of public prosecutions in 2023 after being slammed in a board of inquiry report written by Walter Sofronoff KC.
On Monday, Mr Drumgold successfully challenged some of the findings the inquiry into the handling of a the dropped prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann, who has always denied raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019.
It was revealed that Acting Justice Kaye found Mr Sofronoff's frequent communication with a columnist from The Australian led to an apprehended bias against Mr Drumgold.
The judge ruled that a Board of Inquiry finding that Mr Drumgold had engaged in "grossly unethical conduct" in his treatment of senator Linda Reynolds was legally unreasonable.
He also found Mr Sofronoff did not afford Mr Drumgold natural justice in relation to the release of a letter to the chief police officer under freedom of information laws.
Mr Drumgold told The Canberra Times he was "delighted" by the findings and was looking forward to moving on with his life.
Mr Drumgold was previously a tutor at the Australian National University for 17 years. Mr Drumgold completed his bachelor of law at the University of Canberra.
He delivered a University of Canberra graduation address in April 2021, detailing his life from public housing in Sydney's west to becoming the ACT's top prosecutor.
