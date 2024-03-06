'Pathetic dishonesty': Bowen says Coalition wasted $4b in petrol costs

The Federal Coalition is accused of wasting $4 billion in petrol costs paid by not introducing a clean car policy such as the Albanese government's proposed new vehicle efficiency standards over its last seven years in office.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen is pushing back on the opposition, using government figures based on fuel costs from 2016 to 2023, at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney on Thursday, while declaring that the government's preferred model for new cars would save motorists $12 billion in fuel costs by 2030.
The federal opposition has attacked it as a so-called "family car and ute tax", claiming it will add thousands of dollars to the price of some popular internal combustion engine car brands.
Mr Bowen insists it is not a tax and the Coalition has flagged introducing vehicle efficiency standards since the Howard government in 2001, but gave up in 2016 despite senior figures Josh Frydenberg and Paul Fletcher insisting it would reduce petrol costs.
"It was seven years ago this week that the previous Government finished their consultation on their fuel efficiency standard - exactly the same point we are at now," Mr Bowen is expected to say.
"Australians have since wasted around $4 billion unnecessarily on fuel because the Liberal Party didn't have the courage to stick to a policy they knew was right.
"That's billions of dollars that could have, and should have, been in the pockets of Australian motorists, not petrol companies."
The federal government is looking to introduce laws that would set fuel efficiency standards on new cars sold in Australia.
It's estimated cars in Australia use 20 per cent more fuel than similar vehicles in the US which has had vehicle standards since the 1970s. The Climate Council said Australia is seen as a dumping ground for more polluting vehicles while more efficient vehicles are offered to other countries.
"The fuel bill on that inaction is ticking up every day... [Our] preferred model would save motorists $12 billion in fuel cost by 2030, and $108 billion by 2050," Mr Bowen is expected to say, citing impact analysis released in February.
The federal opposition, bolstered by groups such as the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, has taken up a campaign against the standards.
It featured as part of the negative campaigning in the Dunkley by-election.
"The LNP's failure of courage in 2018, and their current pathetic dishonesty in promoting a fake scare campaign they know to be untrue, is a betrayal of their obligations to the Australian people to act in their best interests," Mr Bowen is expected to say.
"It is a reminder for all that Scott Morrison may have left the building, but his "end the weekend" mentality is alive and dominant in the alternative government of Australia."
Subject to legislation passing parliament, the new vehicle efficiency standards for new cars sold in Australia would come into effect in 2025. It would bring Australia in line with 80 per cent of the global car market including the US, the UK, European Union nations, and China. Russia is the only major economy without such clean car standards.
The standard, which is 60 per cent by 2030 in the government's preferred model, requires car companies to meet a per kilometre emissions target averaged across a carmaker's vehicle fleet sold in a new year. To meet the target, carmakers would need to offer enough fuel-efficient models to offset more polluting vehicles.
The rules would tighten each year to reduce greenhouse emissions from transport and strengthen fuel security.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.