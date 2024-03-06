Man charged after fatal head-on crash on dirt road

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a fatal head-on crash on a dirt road north of Canberra last year.
NSW police charged the Bevendale man over the fatal crash in which they allege the man was driving dangerously with methamphetamine in his system.
The crash occurred on October 16, 2023 on Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 45 kilometres north-east of Yass about 7.10am.
Police allege a northbound Isuzu D-Max ute and a Subaru Impreza collided head-on.
The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, a 68-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the Isuzu, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital. He has since been released.
Following an extensive investigation, police arrested the Bevendale man at a property on Wednesday, March 6.
He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood, and negligent driving occasioning death.
The man was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
